Rams WR Puka Nacua Makes NFL History In Second Career Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Orem High and BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua made NFL history in his second career game, a contest between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams hosted the 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 17.

During the game, Nacua became the first player in NFL history to haul in 20 receptions in their first two games.

Prior to the rookie’s game, the record for most catches in a player’s first two games was 19.

The former Tiger and Cougar star surpassed that record with 25 receptions.

In Week 1, the rookie from BYU recorded 10 receptions for 119 yards on a team-high 15 targets. With the performance, Nacua became the fourth player in NFL history to have such a stat line in their first career game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Nacua followed up his debut with a better performance in Week 2.

Against the Niners, the wide receiver snagged 15 receptions for 147 yards. Nacua was targeted a team-high 20 times against San Francisco.

He also added two carries for four yards.

Los Angeles ended up losing to San Francisco, 30-23.

With the loss, the Rams fell to a 1-1 record this season.

Los Angeles’ next game is on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, September 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

