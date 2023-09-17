Former Utes, Cougars, Aggies Ball Out In Second Week Of NFL Season
Sep 17, 2023, 9:35 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the second week of the 2023 NFL regular season.
#LocalsInTheNFL Week 2 Recap
View this post on Instagram
Former Utah Utes
Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)
The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28, on Thursday, September 14.
Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+
Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (0-2)
The former Utah defensive lineman was inactive for Arizona’s 31-28 loss to the New York Giants.
Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (2-0)
The former Utah defensive back and the Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers, 25-24.
Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (2-0)
The former Utah quarterback was inactive for Baltimore’s 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (2-0)
The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Baltimore’s 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
.@MarcusWilliams will “be out for a while,” according to @Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #RavensFlock #GoUtes https://t.co/U47pEKkAq7
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 11, 2023
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (1-1)
The former Utah tight end had five receptions for 43 yards in Buffalo’s 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (0-2)
The former Utah defensive back had four total tackles and three solo tackles in Chicago’s 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (1-0)
The former Utah linebacker and the Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.
Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (0-2)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 35-33 loss to the Washington Commanders.
Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (1-1)
The former Utah defensive back had 10 total tackles and seven solo tackles in Indianapolis’ 31-20 win over the Houston Texans.
Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (1-1)
The former Utah kicker was 1/1 on field goals and 4/4 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 31-20 win over the Houston Texans.
Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (1-1)
The former Utah running back ran the ball 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis’ 31-20 win over the Houston Texans. Moss also had four receptions for 19 yards.
Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Former @Utah_Football great Zack Moss (@presmoss2) breaks out of the backfield for his first touchdown of the season. 🙌#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #ForTheShoe #INDvsHOU #GoUteshttps://t.co/xRpFQAfvyi
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 17, 2023
Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)
The former Utah linebacker had 11 total tackles, five solo tackles, and two pass breakups in Jacksonville’s 17-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (1-0)
The former Utah linebacker and the Saints play the Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.
Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)
The former Utah wide receiver returned one punt for two yards in Philadelphia’s 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, September 14. Covey also fumbled the ball once.
Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (2-0)
The former Utah punter punted the ball four times with an average of 49.3 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Thursday, September 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (2-0)
The former Utah linebacker had 10 total tackles, four solo tackles, one quarterback hit, and one fumble recovery in Washington’s 35-33 win over the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Post by @kslsportsView on Threads
Practice Squad
- Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (0-2)
- Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
- Eric Rowe – Cornerback – Carolina Panthers (0-1)
- Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 24 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)
- Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 24 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
- Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (2-0)
- Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Injured Reserve
- Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (0-2)
- Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (1-1)
- Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-0)
- Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)
The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 17-9.
Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (2-0)
The former BYU running back had 16 carries for 48 yards in Atlanta’s 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (1-0)
The former BYU linebacker and the Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.
Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (1-1)
The former BYU defensive back was inactive for Green Bay’s 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (1-1)
The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the Houston Texans, 31-20.
Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (0-2)
The former BYU defensive back had three tackles and one tackle for loss in Los Angeles’ 27-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (1-1)
The former BYU wide receiver had 15 receptions for 147 yards and two carries for four yards in Los Angeles’ 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, September 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2
The @AsapPuka show continues in historical fashion. 🤙🐏#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #SFvsLAR #RamsHouse #BYUFOOTBALLhttps://t.co/fa9IdjldJW
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 17, 2023
Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (2-0)
The former BYU running back and the Dolphins beat the New England Patriots, 24-17.
Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (0-2)
The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 14.
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (0-2)
The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings suffered a 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 14.
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Taysom Hill – Tight End – New Orleans Saints (1-0)
The former BYU quarterback and the Saints play the Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.
Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (1-0)
The former BYU running back and the Saints play the Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.
Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (1-1)
The former BYU quarterback was 12/27 passing for 170 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in New York’s 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Wilson also ran the ball five times for 36 yards.
Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
.@ZachWilson throws a frozen rope to @GarrettWilson_V for a @nyjets touchdown. 🎯#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #TakeFlight #NYJvsDAL #BYUFOOTBALLhttps://t.co/gWteqQMPvA
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 17, 2023
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (2-0)
The former BYU linebacker had 12 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, and one quarterback hit in San Francisco’s 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Thursday, September 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)
- Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
- Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (1-1)
- Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, September 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
- Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (0-2)
- Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Injured Reserve
- Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-1)
- Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 24 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
The @Panthers placed former BYU offensive lineman Brady Christensen on the injured reserve after suffering a bicep injury against the Falcons.#KeepPounding #LocalsInTheNFL #GoCougshttps://t.co/kM6BhkVuYc
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 13, 2023
- Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (2-0)
- Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Former Utah State Aggies
Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (0-2)
The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)
The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals suffered a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (1-1)
The former Utah State quarterback was 14/25 passing for 151 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay’s 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Love also ran the ball twice for 23 yards.
Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Former @USUFootball standout @jordan3love tosses three passing touchdowns in back-to-back games. 💪💪💪#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GoPackGo #GBvsATL #AggiesAllTheWay https://t.co/qiSLxSYLT8
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 17, 2023
Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (1-1)
The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers suffered a 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (1-1)
The former Utah State linebacker had 10 total tackles and seven solo tackles in Seattle’s 37-31 overtime win over the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 24 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
The former Utah State wide receiver had one carry for 11 yards in Tampa Bay’s 27-17 win over the Chicago Bears. Thompkins also returned two punts for seven yards.
Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+
Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-0)
The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders beat the Denver Broncos, 35-33.
Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Practice Squad
- Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-1)
- Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 24 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (0-2)
- Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (1-1)
The former Weber State defensive back had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Buffalo’s 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (1-1)
The former Weber State defensive lineman had six total tackles and two solo tackles in Los Angeles’ 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, September 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2
Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (1-0)
The former Weber State wide receiver and the Saints play the Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.
Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)
The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28, on Thursday, September 14.
Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (0-2)
The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears suffered a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)
The former Southern Utah defensive back and the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.
Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 24 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Former High School Standouts
Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (2-0)
The former Judge Memorial standout had six tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in Atlanta’s 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (0-2)
The former Orem standout had one tackle in Chicago’s 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (0-2)
The former Bingham standout did not play in Cincinnati’s 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (1-0)
The former East standout and the Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.
Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (1-1)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions suffered a 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (0-2)
The former Bingham standout had four receptions for 34 yards in Houston’s 31-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (0-2)
The former Orem standout had six total tackles and three solo tackles in Los Angeles’ 27-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (1-1)
The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 24 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (0-1)
The former East and Snow College standout and the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.
Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 24 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Practice Squad
- Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Pittsburgh Steelers (Brighton/Stanford) (0-1)
- Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 24 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (1-1)
- Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 24 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (2-0)
- Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Thursday, September 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.