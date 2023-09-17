Former Utes, Cougars, Aggies Ball Out In Second Week Of NFL Season

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the second week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 2 Recap

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28, on Thursday, September 14.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (0-2)

The former Utah defensive lineman was inactive for Arizona’s 31-28 loss to the New York Giants.

Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (2-0)

The former Utah defensive back and the Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers, 25-24.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

The former Utah quarterback was inactive for Baltimore’s 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Baltimore’s 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (1-1)

The former Utah tight end had five receptions for 43 yards in Buffalo’s 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (0-2)

The former Utah defensive back had four total tackles and three solo tackles in Chicago’s 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (1-0)

The former Utah linebacker and the Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (0-2)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 35-33 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

The former Utah defensive back had 10 total tackles and seven solo tackles in Indianapolis’ 31-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

The former Utah kicker was 1/1 on field goals and 4/4 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 31-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

The former Utah running back ran the ball 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis’ 31-20 win over the Houston Texans. Moss also had four receptions for 19 yards.

Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

The former Utah linebacker had 11 total tackles, five solo tackles, and two pass breakups in Jacksonville’s 17-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (1-0)

The former Utah linebacker and the Saints play the Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

The former Utah wide receiver returned one punt for two yards in Philadelphia’s 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, September 14. Covey also fumbled the ball once.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

The former Utah punter punted the ball four times with an average of 49.3 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Thursday, September 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (2-0)

The former Utah linebacker had 10 total tackles, four solo tackles, one quarterback hit, and one fumble recovery in Washington’s 35-33 win over the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Practice Squad

  • Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (0-2)
    • Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
  • Eric Rowe – Cornerback – Carolina Panthers (0-1)
    • Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 24 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
  • Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)
    • Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 24 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
  • Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (2-0)
    • Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Injured Reserve

  • Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (0-2)
    • Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
  • Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (1-1)
    • Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
  • Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-0)
    • Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 17-9.

Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (2-0)

The former BYU running back had 16 carries for 48 yards in Atlanta’s 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (1-0)

The former BYU linebacker and the Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (1-1)

The former BYU defensive back was inactive for Green Bay’s 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the Houston Texans, 31-20.

Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (0-2)

The former BYU defensive back had three tackles and one tackle for loss in Los Angeles’ 27-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (1-1)

The former BYU wide receiver had 15 receptions for 147 yards and two carries for four yards in Los Angeles’ 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, September 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (2-0)

The former BYU running back and the Dolphins beat the New England Patriots, 24-17.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

The former BYU quarterback was inactive for Minnesota’s 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 14.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings suffered a 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, September 14.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Taysom Hill – Tight End – New Orleans Saints (1-0)

The former BYU quarterback and the Saints play the Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (1-0)

The former BYU running back and the Saints play the Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (1-1)

The former BYU quarterback was 12/27 passing for 170 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in New York’s 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Wilson also ran the ball five times for 36 yards.

Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

The former BYU linebacker had 12 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, and one quarterback hit in San Francisco’s 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Thursday, September 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Practice Squad

  • Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)
    • Next Game: vs. Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
  • Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (1-1)
    • Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, September 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video
  • Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (0-2)
    • Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Injured Reserve

  • Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-1)
    • Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 24 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

  • Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (2-0)
    • Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (0-2)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals suffered a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (1-1)

The former Utah State quarterback was 14/25 passing for 151 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay’s 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Love also ran the ball twice for 23 yards.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (1-1)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers suffered a 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (1-1)

The former Utah State linebacker had 10 total tackles and seven solo tackles in Seattle’s 37-31 overtime win over the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 24 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

The former Utah State wide receiver had one carry for 11 yards in Tampa Bay’s 27-17 win over the Chicago Bears. Thompkins also returned two punts for seven yards.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-0)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders beat the Denver Broncos, 35-33.

Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Practice Squad

  • Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-1)
    • Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 24 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
  • Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (0-2)
    • Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (1-1)

The former Weber State defensive back had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Buffalo’s 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (1-1)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had six total tackles and two solo tackles in Los Angeles’ 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, September 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (1-0)

The former Weber State wide receiver and the Saints play the Carolina Panthers on Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28, on Thursday, September 14.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, September 25 at 5:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (0-2)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears suffered a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)

The former Southern Utah defensive back and the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 24 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (2-0)

The former Judge Memorial standout had six tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in Atlanta’s 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Next Game: @ Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (0-2)

The former Orem standout had one tackle in Chicago’s 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 24 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (0-2)

The former Bingham standout did not play in Cincinnati’s 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN2

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (1-0)

The former East standout and the Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (1-1)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions suffered a 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (0-2)

The former Bingham standout had four receptions for 34 yards in Houston’s 31-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (0-2)

The former Orem standout had six total tackles and three solo tackles in Los Angeles’ 27-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (1-1)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders suffered a 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 24 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (0-1)

The former East and Snow College standout and the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns on Monday, September 18 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 24 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Practice Squad

  • Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Pittsburgh Steelers (Brighton/Stanford) (0-1)
    • Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 24 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

  • Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (1-1)
    • Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 24 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Injured Reserve

  • Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (2-0)
    • Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Thursday, September 21 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on Prime Video

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He's also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

KSL 5 TV Live

