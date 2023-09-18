On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Fatal autoped shuts down SR-112 in Tooele County

Sep 17, 2023, 10:48 PM

Utah Highway Patrol closing the road on SR 112 in Tooele County....

Utah Highway Patrol closing the road on SR 112 in Tooele County. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Police say a highway is closed after a fatal car vs. person on state Route 112 Sunday night.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl Wahlberg told KSL a woman in her mid-20s to early 30s was hit and killed by a car on SR-112 and 2163 West at 9:18 p.m.


Wahlberg said the driver remained on the scene of the accident and is cooperating with police.

UHP advises drivers to take Erda Way as an alternate route, as the road will be closed in the morning due to the investigation.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated when more information is provided.

