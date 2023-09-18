Fatal autoped shuts down SR-112 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Police say a highway is closed after a fatal car vs. person on state Route 112 Sunday night.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl Wahlberg told KSL a woman in her mid-20s to early 30s was hit and killed by a car on SR-112 and 2163 West at 9:18 p.m.



Wahlberg said the driver remained on the scene of the accident and is cooperating with police.

UHP advises drivers to take Erda Way as an alternate route, as the road will be closed in the morning due to the investigation.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated when more information is provided.