Woman hit, killed on SR 112 in Tooele County

Sep 17, 2023, 10:48 PM | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 9:50 am

Utah Highway Patrol closing the road on SR 112 in Tooele County....

Utah Highway Patrol closing the road on SR 112 in Tooele County. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Police say a Tooele County highway was closed after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday night.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Wahlberg told KSL TV a woman, believed to be in her mid-20s to early 30s, was struck by the car on S.R. 112 at 2163 West at 9:18 p.m.


Wahlberg said the driver remained on the scene of the crash and was cooperating with police.

UHP advised drivers to use Erda Way as an alternate route, as S.R. 112 would be closed for several hours due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is provided.

Woman hit, killed on SR 112 in Tooele County