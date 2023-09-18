How To Watch Game Night Live: East Leopards @ Brighton Bengals

On the Site:
Sep 18, 2023, 9:00 AM

SALT LAKE CITYGame Night Live returns for Week 7 with a Game of the Week matchup between a pair of Region 6 foes in the East Leopards and Brighton Bengals.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the high school football season on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis and rankings, follow us on social.

Game Night Live: Week 7

East Leopards @ Brighton Bengals

The Bengals are scheduled to host the Leopards at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights on Friday, September 22.

Previous Meeting

The 5A foes last faced each other on September 23, 2022. Brighton defeated East, 14-3. Following a scoreless first half, the Leopards struck first and took a 3-0 lead with a field goal in the third quarter. Brighton responded with a pair of touchdown runs by Kace Gurr.

East finished the year with a 7-5 record and reached the second round of the 5A playoffs. Brighton posted a 9-2 record before falling to Olympus in the second round of the postseason.

Leopards and Bengals in 2023

The Leopards will enter the Week 7 contest with a 2-3 record. East is coming off of a 13-point loss at home to the Olympus Titans in Week 6. This season, the Leopards have wins over Coronado, Nevada, and the Alta Hawks. East has suffered losses to Orem, Skyridge, and Olympus.

Brighton comes into the Week 7 meeting on a four-game winning streak. The Bengals opened the season with a win over the Desert Hills Thunder before falling at home to the Syracuse Titans in Week 2. In its last four games, Brighton has wins over Riverton, Highland, Olympus, and Skyline.

Kickoff between East and Brighton is slated for 7 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

