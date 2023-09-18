BYU Drops Uniform Combination For Big 12 Opener Against Kansas

PROVO, Utah – The time has come for BYU football to kick off its Big 12 Conference schedule.

BYU will take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 lid-lifter this week. As they get set to travel to Kansas, they will be wearing a first-time uniform combination.

BYU will be wearing white uniforms, white pants, and a white helmet with a white facemask. They wore it last season against Boise State. But the twist this year that makes it a first-time uniform combination is the trim.

Instead of royal blue, BYU will wear navy blue trim. It’s the first time BYU has rolled out the all-white, navy blue trim look with a white facemask.

It’s probably wise to go with navy over royal, as Kansas also wears royal blue in its uniform identity. So, that might have clashed on the field.

The white facemask hasn’t been a standard piece of BYU’s uniform identity. They rolled it out last season for a few games (Boise State, Stanford). But historically, you have to go back to the 1980s; players such as Adam Haysbert had a white facemask in the 1984 National Championship season, but that was an outlier. Most of the players on that squad had a blue face mask.

BYU vs. Kansas

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m.

2023 BYU Uniform Schedule

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants | Win, 14-0

SUU | New Navy Helmet, Navy Blue jersey, Navy Blue pants | Win, 41-16

at Arkansas | Royal Blue Helmet with White Facemask, White Jersey, Royal Blue Pants | Win, 38-31

at Kansas | All-White with Navy Trim | 1:30 p.m., Saturday

Cincinnati

at TCU

Texas Tech

at Texas

at West Virginia

Iowa State

Oklahoma

at Oklahoma State

BYU Football Uniform Combinations Last Season

at USF | All-White with Navy Blue trim | Win, 50-21

Baylor | Royal Rush | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

Oregon | Royal Sitake | Loss, 20-41

Wyoming | Navy blue uniform and pants, White helmet with navy blue decals | Win, 38-24

Utah State | Royal blue uniform, White pants, Royal blue helmet with Royal Blue facemask | Win, 38-26

vs. Notre Dame | Black Uniform, Royal Blue to Black helmet | Loss, 20-28

Arkansas | Custom hand-painted Royal Blue helmet, White uniform, pants | Loss, 35-52

at Liberty | White jersey, royal blue pants, white helmet with royal blue decals | Loss, 14-41

East Carolina | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue and gray facemask | Loss, 24-27

at Boise State | All-white with white facemask on helmet | Win, 31-28

Utah Tech | Royal blue jersey and pants, White helmet, gray facemask | Win, 52-26

at Stanford | White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask | Win, 35-26

SMU | Blackout with Sailor Coug helmet decal | Win, 24-23

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

