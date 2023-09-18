On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Drops Uniform Combination For Big 12 Opener Against Kansas

Sep 18, 2023, 9:11 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The time has come for BYU football to kick off its Big 12 Conference schedule.

BYU will take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 lid-lifter this week. As they get set to travel to Kansas, they will be wearing a first-time uniform combination.

BYU will be wearing white uniforms, white pants, and a white helmet with a white facemask. They wore it last season against Boise State. But the twist this year that makes it a first-time uniform combination is the trim.

Instead of royal blue, BYU will wear navy blue trim. It’s the first time BYU has rolled out the all-white, navy blue trim look with a white facemask.

It’s probably wise to go with navy over royal, as Kansas also wears royal blue in its uniform identity. So, that might have clashed on the field.

The white facemask hasn’t been a standard piece of BYU’s uniform identity. They rolled it out last season for a few games (Boise State, Stanford). But historically, you have to go back to the 1980s; players such as Adam Haysbert had a white facemask in the 1984 National Championship season, but that was an outlier. Most of the players on that squad had a blue face mask.

BYU vs. Kansas

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m.

2023 BYU Uniform Schedule

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants | Win, 14-0

SUU | New Navy Helmet, Navy Blue jersey, Navy Blue pants | Win, 41-16

at Arkansas | Royal Blue Helmet with White Facemask, White Jersey, Royal Blue Pants | Win, 38-31

at Kansas | All-White with Navy Trim | 1:30 p.m., Saturday

Cincinnati

at TCU

Texas Tech

at Texas

at West Virginia

Iowa State

Oklahoma

at Oklahoma State

BYU Football Uniform Combinations Last Season

at USF | All-White with Navy Blue trim | Win, 50-21

Baylor | Royal Rush | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

Oregon | Royal Sitake | Loss, 20-41

Wyoming | Navy blue uniform and pants, White helmet with navy blue decals | Win, 38-24

Utah State | Royal blue uniform, White pants, Royal blue helmet with Royal Blue facemask | Win, 38-26

vs. Notre Dame | Black Uniform, Royal Blue to Black helmet | Loss, 20-28

Arkansas | Custom hand-painted Royal Blue helmet, White uniform, pants | Loss, 35-52

at Liberty | White jersey, royal blue pants, white helmet with royal blue decals | Loss, 14-41

East Carolina | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue and gray facemask | Loss, 24-27

at Boise State | All-white with white facemask on helmet | Win, 31-28

Utah Tech | Royal blue jersey and pants, White helmet, gray facemask | Win, 52-26

at Stanford | White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask | Win, 35-26

SMU | Blackout with Sailor Coug helmet decal | Win, 24-23

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blake Anderson Not Interested In Creating Quarterback Controversy

Aggie head coach Blake Anderson said he expects to have made a decision at quarterback before the team meets on Monday afternoon.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: East Leopards @ Brighton Bengals

Game Night Live returns for Week 7 with a Game of the Week matchup between a pair of Region 6 foes in the East Leopards and Brighton Bengals.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utes, Cougars, Aggies Ball Out In Second Week Of NFL Season

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the second week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Makes NFL History In Second Career Game

Former BYU Cougars and current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua made NFL history in his second career game.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Commanders LB Cody Barton Recovers Fumble By Broncos

Former Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton recovered a fumble during the Week 2 NFL game between the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jets QB Zach Wilson Throws Laser To Garrett Wilson For Touchdown Against Cowboys

Former BYU Cougars QB Zach Wilson threw a dart for a touchdown pass during the New York Jets' Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

BYU Drops Uniform Combination For Big 12 Opener Against Kansas