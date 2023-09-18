On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Monday is National Cheeseburger Day: Here are the deals to relish

Sep 18, 2023, 10:49 AM

McDonald's is giving cheeseburgers away for 50 cents and Burger King has a free cheeseburger offer ...

McDonald's is giving cheeseburgers away for 50 cents and Burger King has a free cheeseburger offer on National Cheeseburger Day. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Spatari/Moment RF/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY EVA ROTHENBERG, CNN


CNN

New York (CNN) — These days, you’d be hard-pressed to find anything at the store for under a dollar. But on Monday, in honor of National Cheeseburger Day, McDonald’s customers will be able to get a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents, only 45 cents more than what the chain’s original hamburger cost in 1948.

Only customers who use the McDonald’s app will be able to access the deal, and it’s limited to one burger per person. According to the company’s official website, a McDonald’s cheeseburger typically can cost as low as $1 and as high as $2.79.

Fast food historically has been a low-profit business with little customer loyalty. Chains unveil big giveaways, typically tied to their mobile apps, to help drive business. Pushing people to the app has helped to drive more repeat customers.

McDonald’s isn’t the only burger chain to offer deals. Wendy’s is selling its junior bacon cheeseburger for just one cent through September 22, as long as you buy something else from the menu.

And Burger King would likely be forced to abdicate his throne if the monarch did nothing for National Cheeseburger Day. Loyal customers who join the chain’s Royal Perks program will get a free cheeseburger — but only if they spend at least a dollar.

Regional chains like Smashburger, Krystal and Carl’s Jr. are also offering discounted burgers.

Such promotions are not new. Many burger chains have offered deals on National Cheeseburger Day in past years.

