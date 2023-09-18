Utah State Hopes To White Out Maverik Stadium Against James Madison

LOGAN, Utah – On the heels of their first Mountain West loss, the Aggies are asking fans to White Out Maverik Stadium when they host James Madison.

Utah State (1-2) returns to Logan to host the James Madison Dukes (3-0) at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, September 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

RELATED: ‘Eliminating Mistakes’ Focus For Utah State Looking Forward

Utah State asked fans to stripe the stadium in the home opener and the Aggies responded with 78 points in a blowout of Idaho State. Are the two related? Better wear white just in case.

RELATED: Blake Anderson Not Interested In Creating Quarterback Controversy

RELATED: Falcon Ground Game Carries Air Force To Win Over Utah State

Aggie fans may get treated to a new quarterback after true freshman McCae Hillstead looked more than serviceable in relief of incumbent starter Cooper Legas. Head coach Blake Anderson said he plans to inform the team of his decision Monday afternoon.

“I want to make sure it’s the right decision for everybody involved. I think our team deserves to know where we’re headed so I’ll have a decision made today.”

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (1-2) returns to Logan where they will host the James Madison Dukes at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, September 23. This will be the first meeting between James Madison and the Aggies. USU will complete a two-game series with the Dukes when they travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia in 2025. The Dukes ascended to the FBS level for the 2022-23 academic year. This is their second season in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Dukes joined the Sun Belt Conference this season, playing at the FBS level for the first time.

USU football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24