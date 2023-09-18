On the Site:
BYU DE Tyler Batty Named Big 12 Defensive Player Of The Week

Sep 18, 2023, 11:28 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football captain Tyler Batty is the first defensive player in the program to earn a Big 12 Player of the Week recognition.

Batty, a fourth-year defensive end for the Cougars, was named Big 12 defensive player of the week after his performance that helped BYU upset Arkansas.

During BYU’s 38-31 win over the Hogs, Batty had a career day, producing nine tackles (1.5 tackles for loss). But his impact went beyond tackles. Batty also had 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery after teammate Eddie Heckard stripped the ball from Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson.

Tyler Batty put together a career performance against Arkansas

Through three weeks, Batty has racked up 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks on the season as BYU is off to a 3-0 start.

Batty is the second BYU football player to receive Player of the Week recognition this season. The other was punter Ryan Rehkow, who earned Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after a nine-punt performance against Sam Houston in week one.

Batty and the BYU football team now focus on Big 12 play. It starts this week against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in Lawrence (1:30 p.m., ESPN and KSL NewsRadio).

Big 12 Players of the Week: Week Three

The rest of the Big 12 players of the week for week three include Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel (offensive), Sooners WR Nic Anderson (newcomer), and Houston kick returner Matthew Golden (special teams).

Every week during the football season, Tyler Batty joins KSL Sports on the Cougar Tracks Podcast for a weekly breakdown of Cougar Football from the player’s perspective.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

