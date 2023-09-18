BYU DE Tyler Batty Named Big 12 Defensive Player Of The Week

PROVO, Utah – BYU football captain Tyler Batty is the first defensive player in the program to earn a Big 12 Player of the Week recognition.

Batty, a fourth-year defensive end for the Cougars, was named Big 12 defensive player of the week after his performance that helped BYU upset Arkansas.

#BYU DE Tyler Batty is this week’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. Batty had 9 tackles (1.5 TFL), 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble in the win over Arkansas.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 18, 2023

During BYU’s 38-31 win over the Hogs, Batty had a career day, producing nine tackles (1.5 tackles for loss). But his impact went beyond tackles. Batty also had 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery after teammate Eddie Heckard stripped the ball from Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson.

Tyler Batty put together a career performance against Arkansas

Through three weeks, Batty has racked up 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks on the season as BYU is off to a 3-0 start.

Batty is the second BYU football player to receive Player of the Week recognition this season. The other was punter Ryan Rehkow, who earned Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after a nine-punt performance against Sam Houston in week one.

Tyler Batty is playing the best football of his career in Jay Hill’s new defensive scheme.#BYU #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/irXdQ4FljR — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 18, 2023

Batty and the BYU football team now focus on Big 12 play. It starts this week against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in Lawrence (1:30 p.m., ESPN and KSL NewsRadio).

Big 12 Players of the Week: Week Three

The rest of the Big 12 players of the week for week three include Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel (offensive), Sooners WR Nic Anderson (newcomer), and Houston kick returner Matthew Golden (special teams).

