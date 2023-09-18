Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #26 Bojan Bogdanovic

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 26 is forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Bojan Bogdanovic’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 26 – Bojan Bogdanovic

Signed in the summer of 2019, Bogdanovic is one of the best free agents ever to sign with the Jazz.

The sharpshooting forward averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 204 games as a starter with the Jazz over three seasons.



The Croatian scorer hit several clutch shots for the Jazz during his time in Utah providing the team with timely offense and spacing to compliment All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Despite his reputation as an offensive specialist, Bogdanovic regularly proved to be one of the team’s best perimeter defenders in the postseason.

The Jazz were 1-2 in three postseason series with Bogdanovic healthy and in the rotation.

Bogdanovic ranks among the Jazz’s top 10 all-time leaders in three-pointers made (sixth), three-point percentage (10th), free-throw percentage (third), points per game (10th), and effective field-goal percentage (eighth).

