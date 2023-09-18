Utah Football Depth Chart Vs. UCLA

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football will be rounding out their two-week home schedule with Pac-12 foe the UCLA Bruins with a depth chart that looks the same as the week prior.

Nate Johnson remains the backup behind starter Cam Rising after a solid performance in his debut against the Weber State Wildcats last weekend.

Johnson earned the role for his late-game heroics against Baylor two weeks ago, leading the Utes on a game-tying and game-winning drive within minutes of each other in the fourth quarter.

All eyes will be on the quarterback position this week as many fans (and the team) hope Rising will be ready to go to start conference play after finishing up recovering from an ACL tear back in January.

Nothing crazy or different about this week’s depth chart, but who, if anyone do you guys think will be back in the lineup after sitting out recovering from injury?#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/iSxQlvsdx3 — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) September 18, 2023

Kyle Whittingham Discusses Where Utes’ Depth Sits

In head coach Kyle Whittingham’s Monday press conference, he discussed where the Utes are health-wise and once again emphasized how important it is for the team to start getting some players back.

“Hopefully this week we can get some of them back,” Whittingham said. “As we sit here right now, I can’t say for certain on any of them. That’s where we are. We lost another two, three, maybe four guys in the last game that will be questionable this week. It’s been really crazy the way that has played out.”

While Utah wants to get some of their key starters back in the lineup, the injuries and recoveries haven’t been a disaster yet for the Utes and in fact, may prove to be helpful down the stretch.

“The guys who have had the opportunity to step in and pick up the slack have done a great job,” Whittingham said. “Back to the game, for a first start, I thought Nate, as a collegiate quarterback handled it pretty good. He played well. He didn’t press- no panic in him whatsoever. He just proceeded to run the offense for all four quarters.”

