BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Kansas Week
Sep 18, 2023, 1:02 PM
PROVO, Utah – The week four BYU football depth chart has a few changes as they gear up for their first Big 12 Conference game against the Kansas Jayhawks.
There are some notable changes on this week’s depth chart.
Official changes to starting positions
Last week, the changes were subtle ORs being removed. This week, LJ Martin takes over officially as the No. 1 running back on the depth chart. Then Tanner Wall is the number one free safety ahead of graduate senior Malik Moore.
At wide receiver, Kody Epps is no longer listed on the top line at one of the three wide receiver spots. Darius Lassiter is ahead of him. But each of the receiver spots has ORs throughout.
Along with those changes on the top line at respective positions, BYU made moves to a few backup spots.
Tyler Little is now the second-string right guard instead of Paul Maile. Maile is the starting center for BYU.
Then, on the defensive side, Ace Kaufusi moves from MACK to ROVER. That’s due to Ammon Hannemann being removed from the depth chart. Hannemann was not suited up for the first two games of the season. He didn’t make the travel roster last week at Arkansas.
BYU Football Depth Chart: Kansas Week
Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the Kansas Jayhawks in their first Big 12 game.
Quarterback
Kedon Slovis
Jake Retzlaff
Cade Fennegan
Running Back
LJ Martin
Aidan Robbins
-OR- Deion Smith
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
-OR- Kody Epps
-OR- Parker Kingston
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Wide Receiver
Keanu Hill
-OR- Keelan Marion
Tight End
Isaac Rex
Mata’ava Ta’ase
Jackson Bowers
Fullback
Mason Fakahua
Ray Paulo
Left Tackle
Kingsley Suamataia
Simi Moala
Left Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Ian Fitzgerald
Center
Paul Maile
Connor Pay
Right Guard
Connor Pay
Tyler Little
Right Tackle
Caleb Etienne
Brayden Keim
DEFENSE
Strong Edge
Tyler Batty
Blake Mangelson
Bodie Schoonover
Nose
Atunaisa Mahe
-OR- Caden Haws
Joshua Singh
Tackle
Jackson Cravens
John Nelson
David Latu
Outside Edge
Isaiah Bagnah
Michael Daley
-OR- Nuuletau Sellesin
SAM
AJ Vongphachanh
Isaiah Glasker
-OR- Fisher Jackson
MACK
Ben Bywater
Harrison Taggart
Siale Esera
ROVER
Max Tooley
Chaz Ah You
-OR- Ace Kaufusi
Strong Safety
Ethan Slade
Crew Wakley
-OR- Raider Damuni
Free Safety
Tanner Wall
Malik Moore
-OR- Chika Ebunoha
-OR- Preston Rex
Cornerback
Kamden Garrett
Caleb Christensen
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Cornerback
Eddie Heckard
Mory Bamba
Marcus McKenzie
SPECIALISTS
Punter
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Austin Riggs
Dalton Riggs
Returners
Hobbs Nyberg
Talmage Gunther
Keelan Marion
Parker Kingston
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.