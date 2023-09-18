BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Kansas Week

PROVO, Utah – The week four BYU football depth chart has a few changes as they gear up for their first Big 12 Conference game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

There are some notable changes on this week’s depth chart.

Official changes to starting positions

Last week, the changes were subtle ORs being removed. This week, LJ Martin takes over officially as the No. 1 running back on the depth chart. Then Tanner Wall is the number one free safety ahead of graduate senior Malik Moore.

At wide receiver, Kody Epps is no longer listed on the top line at one of the three wide receiver spots. Darius Lassiter is ahead of him. But each of the receiver spots has ORs throughout.

Along with those changes on the top line at respective positions, BYU made moves to a few backup spots.

Tyler Little is now the second-string right guard instead of Paul Maile. Maile is the starting center for BYU.

Then, on the defensive side, Ace Kaufusi moves from MACK to ROVER. That’s due to Ammon Hannemann being removed from the depth chart. Hannemann was not suited up for the first two games of the season. He didn’t make the travel roster last week at Arkansas.

BYU Football Depth Chart: Kansas Week

Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the Kansas Jayhawks in their first Big 12 game.

Quarterback

Kedon Slovis

Jake Retzlaff

Cade Fennegan

Running Back

LJ Martin

Aidan Robbins

-OR- Deion Smith

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

-OR- Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Wide Receiver

Keanu Hill

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tight End

Isaac Rex

Mata’ava Ta’ase

Jackson Bowers

Fullback

Mason Fakahua

Ray Paulo

Left Tackle

Kingsley Suamataia

Simi Moala

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Ian Fitzgerald

Center

Paul Maile

Connor Pay

Right Guard

Connor Pay

Tyler Little

Right Tackle

Caleb Etienne

Brayden Keim

DEFENSE

Strong Edge

Tyler Batty

Blake Mangelson

Bodie Schoonover

Nose

Atunaisa Mahe

-OR- Caden Haws

Joshua Singh

Tackle

Jackson Cravens

John Nelson

David Latu

Outside Edge

Isaiah Bagnah

Michael Daley

-OR- Nuuletau Sellesin

SAM

AJ Vongphachanh

Isaiah Glasker

-OR- Fisher Jackson

MACK

Ben Bywater

Harrison Taggart

Siale Esera

ROVER

Max Tooley

Chaz Ah You

-OR- Ace Kaufusi

Strong Safety

Ethan Slade

Crew Wakley

-OR- Raider Damuni

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Malik Moore

-OR- Chika Ebunoha

-OR- Preston Rex

Cornerback

Kamden Garrett

Caleb Christensen

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Cornerback

Eddie Heckard

Mory Bamba

Marcus McKenzie

SPECIALISTS

Punter

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Austin Riggs

Dalton Riggs

Returners

Hobbs Nyberg

Talmage Gunther

Keelan Marion

Parker Kingston

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

