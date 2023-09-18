Utah State Makes QB Change Ahead Of Facing James Madison Dukes
Sep 18, 2023, 3:25 PM
LOGAN, Utah – A QB swap highlights the updates after Utah State released its week four depth chart as they prepare to host James Madison for the first time in program history.
Utah State (1-2) returns to Logan to host the James Madison Dukes (3-0) at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, September 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).
RELATED: Can A Quarterback Change Help Fix Utah State’s Slow Starts?
⚪️ 𝗪𝗘𝗔𝗥 𝗪𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗘 to The Mav this Saturday! ⚪️
🎟➡️ https://t.co/3qSqJ96YSg#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/0g4AgZFPC8
— USU Football (@USUFootball) September 18, 2023
After four ineffective first quarter drives, freshman McCae Hillstead took over at quarterback for the Aggies in an eventual 39-21 loss at Air Force.
Hillstead went on to complete 67 percent (18-of-27) of his passes, throwing the first three touchdowns of his Aggie career. His poise helped stabilize an inconsistent offense.
Terrell Vaughn caught six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Micah Davis, Jalen Royals, and Broc Lane caught four passes each with Royals and Davis finding the end zone. Rahsul Faison proved the most explosive running back for the Aggies, gaining 40 yards on seven carries. Sophomore running back Robert Briggs did not play for USU.
RELATED: Blake Anderson Not Interested In Creating Quarterback Controversy
James Madison escaped with a 16-14 win in a defensive slugfest over Troy on Saturday.
The Dukes opened the scoring with a pair of field goals to lead 6-0 before Troy took their only lead of the night when they scored a touchdown with 11:10 left in the first half. James Madison answered with a 52-yard scoring drive of their own later in the period to take the lead for good.
Jordan McCloud was 18-of-26 through the air for 200 yards and a touchdown while being sacked three times by the Trojan defense. Elijah Sarratt led Duke wide receivers with six catches for 62 yards and touchdown. Kaelon Black rushed for 78 yards on 13 carries. JMU had five players record five or more tackles, led by six tackles each from Jamree Kromah and Jalen Green.
RELATED: ‘Eliminating Mistakes’ Focus For Utah State Looking Forward
Aggie Depth Report
- After not practicing all week, safety/linebacker Anthony Switzer was able to play against Air Force. “I feel like we were lucky to get him out of the game unscathed,” Anderson said on Monday. “He should be completely healthy.”
- Starting running back Robert Briggs did not play against Air Force, but Anderson expects him and backup running back Davon Booth to be ready to go against James Madison.
- “Most of it is bumps and bruises. Nobody that should be out unless we have some type of recurring injury or issue in practice this week,” Anderson stated.
RELATED: Falcon Ground Game Carries Air Force To Win Over Utah State
Bold denotes 2022 starter
Utah State Offense
Quarterback
Cooper Legas
Levi Williams
RELATED: Levi Williams Finds Vaughn For First Touchdown Pass As An Aggie
Running Back
-OR- Davon Booth
Rahsul Faison
RELATED: Running Back Depth Could Benefit Utah State
Wide Receiver
Kahanu Davis
-OR- Micah Davis
Grant Page
RELATED: Utah State Wide Receivers Face Uphill Battle In 2023
Wide Receiver
Otto Tia
-OR- Colby Bowman
-OR- Micah Davis
Arcelles Johnson
Slot Receiver
Micah Davis
-OR- Kyle Van Leeuwen
Kyrese Rowan
Ryder MacGillivray
Tight End
Josh Sterzer
Broc Lane
Will Monney
RELATED: Inexperienced Tight End Group For Utah State Football
Left Tackle
Ralph Frias
Calvin Knapp
Left Guard
Wade Meacham
Wyatt Bowles
RELATED: Utah State Offensive Line Ready For In-Game Challenge
Center
Aloali’i Maui
Right Guard
Tavo Motu’apuaka
Bryce Radford
Right Tackle
Cole Motes
-OR- Teague Anderson
Shively Asoau Fua
Utah State Defense
Defensive End
Paul Fitzgerald
Cian Stone
Blaine Spires
RELATED: Anderson Doesn’t Sound Optimistic About Max Alford’s Injury
Defensive Tackle
Seni Tuiaki
Poukesi Vakauta
Siaosi Lauhingoa
Clifton Mosely Jr.
Defensive Tackle
Bo Maile
Sir Mells
RELATED: Utah State Defensive Line Needs To Grow Up Fast
Defensive End
Enoka Migao
John Ward
Ioholani Raass
Will Linebacker
Gavin Barthiel
Bronson Olevao Jr.
Josh Williams
Mike Linebacker
Cole Joyce
Logan Pili
RELATED: Utah State Linebackers Ready To Work In 2023
Sam Linebacker
Anthony Switzer
Jaiden Francois
Cornerback
JD Drew
Avante Dickerson
Xavion Steele
RELATED: Utah State Scores 20 Points In 71 Seconds Against Idaho State
Backside Safety
Javar Strong
RELATED: Local Talent, New Faces Expected To Lead Utah State Safeties In 2023
Free Safety
Simeon Harris
Devin Dye
Cornerback
Michael Anyanwu
Gabriel Bryan
Al Ashford III
RELATED: Anyanwu Leads Utah State Cornerbacks Into 2023
Utah State Specialists
Punter
Stephen Kotsanlee
Ryan Marks
Place Kicker
William Testa
Elliot Nimrod
Holder
Stephen Kotsanlee
Ryan Marks
Kickoffs
Elliot Nimrod
Ryan Marks
RELATED: 2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule
Long Snapper
Jacob Garcia
Alexander McDougall
Punt Returner
Micah Davis
Cooper Jones
Kick Returner
Terrell Vaughn
Micah Davis
Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone
Utah State (1-2) returns to Logan where they will host the James Madison Dukes at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, September 23. This will be the first meeting between James Madison and the Aggies. USU will complete a two-game series with the Dukes when they travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia in 2025. The Dukes ascended to the FBS level for the 2022-23 academic year. This is their second season in the Sun Belt Conference.
USU football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.
KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.
Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.