Utah State Makes QB Change Ahead Of Facing James Madison Dukes

LOGAN, Utah – A QB swap highlights the updates after Utah State released its week four depth chart as they prepare to host James Madison for the first time in program history.

Utah State (1-2) returns to Logan to host the James Madison Dukes (3-0) at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, September 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

After four ineffective first quarter drives, freshman McCae Hillstead took over at quarterback for the Aggies in an eventual 39-21 loss at Air Force.

Hillstead went on to complete 67 percent (18-of-27) of his passes, throwing the first three touchdowns of his Aggie career. His poise helped stabilize an inconsistent offense.

Terrell Vaughn caught six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Micah Davis, Jalen Royals, and Broc Lane caught four passes each with Royals and Davis finding the end zone. Rahsul Faison proved the most explosive running back for the Aggies, gaining 40 yards on seven carries. Sophomore running back Robert Briggs did not play for USU.

James Madison escaped with a 16-14 win in a defensive slugfest over Troy on Saturday.

The Dukes opened the scoring with a pair of field goals to lead 6-0 before Troy took their only lead of the night when they scored a touchdown with 11:10 left in the first half. James Madison answered with a 52-yard scoring drive of their own later in the period to take the lead for good.

Jordan McCloud was 18-of-26 through the air for 200 yards and a touchdown while being sacked three times by the Trojan defense. Elijah Sarratt led Duke wide receivers with six catches for 62 yards and touchdown. Kaelon Black rushed for 78 yards on 13 carries. JMU had five players record five or more tackles, led by six tackles each from Jamree Kromah and Jalen Green.

Aggie Depth Report

After not practicing all week, safety/linebacker Anthony Switzer was able to play against Air Force. “I feel like we were lucky to get him out of the game unscathed,” Anderson said on Monday. “He should be completely healthy.”

Starting running back Robert Briggs did not play against Air Force, but Anderson expects him and backup running back Davon Booth to be ready to go against James Madison.

“Most of it is bumps and bruises. Nobody that should be out unless we have some type of recurring injury or issue in practice this week,” Anderson stated.

Bold denotes 2022 starter

Utah State Offense

Quarterback

McCae Hillstead

Cooper Legas

Levi Williams

Running Back

Robert Briggs

-OR- Davon Booth

Rahsul Faison

Wide Receiver

Jalen Royals

Kahanu Davis

-OR- Micah Davis

Grant Page

Wide Receiver

Otto Tia

-OR- Colby Bowman

-OR- Micah Davis

Arcelles Johnson

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

-OR- Kyle Van Leeuwen

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Josh Sterzer

Broc Lane

Will Monney

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wade Meacham

Wyatt Bowles

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Bryce Radford

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

-OR- Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Defense

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Cian Stone

Blaine Spires

Defensive Tackle

Seni Tuiaki

Poukesi Vakauta

Siaosi Lauhingoa

Clifton Mosely Jr.

Defensive Tackle

Hale Motu’apuaka

Bo Maile

Sir Mells

Defensive End

Enoka Migao

John Ward

Ioholani Raass

Will Linebacker

Gavin Barthiel

Bronson Olevao Jr.

Josh Williams

Mike Linebacker

MJ Tafisi Jr.

Cole Joyce

Logan Pili

Sam Linebacker

Anthony Switzer

Jaiden Francois

Cornerback

JD Drew

Avante Dickerson

Xavion Steele

Backside Safety

Ike Larsen

Javar Strong

Free Safety

Simeon Harris

Devin Dye

Cornerback

Michael Anyanwu

Gabriel Bryan

Al Ashford III

Utah State Specialists

Punter

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

Place Kicker

William Testa

Elliot Nimrod

Holder

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

Kickoffs

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

Long Snapper

Jacob Garcia

Alexander McDougall

Punt Returner

Micah Davis

Cooper Jones

Kick Returner

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

