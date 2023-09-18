Week 3: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

SALT LAKE CITY – College football completed its third week of the 2023 season, which featured multiple highlight reel plays by our local teams.

Week 3: Top Local College Football Plays

Here are the top plays from the local college football teams from Week 3 of the 2023 season:

BYU Cougars

BYU WR Chase Roberts Earns No. 1 Spot On SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays

“Chase Roberts made an acrobatic one-handed touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to give BYU a 38-31 upset win over Arkansas. The pose Roberts made to haul in the pass had social media drawing up social media memes of the Jumpman logo as the former American Fork native extended out like “his airness.” Roberts said he always dreamed of making a catch like that. He referred to it as an Odell Beckham or Austin Collie-type catch.” – BYU insider Mitch Harper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Justin Miller finds Isaiah Wooden who powers his way down the field for an SUU touchdown against UC Davis

This guy is a BEAST! @wooden_isaiah ⚡️: 14

🐴: 20 pic.twitter.com/t5DPG5e9cb — Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) September 17, 2023

Utah Utes

No. 20 For Utah Football Ices 20th Straight Season With Pick-Six

“Utah linebacker Lander Barton kept the Utes’ longstanding record of consecutive seasons with a pick-six intact Saturday against Weber State when he intercepted quarterback Kylan Weisser and took it to the house. Barton’s return on the play was 23 yards and gave Utah their final score of 31-7. The Utes’ pick-six streak is up to 20 straight seasons now which dates back to the 2004 Fiesta Bowl season. It is the longest active pick-six streak in the country.” – Utah insider Michelle Bodkin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah State Aggies

Hillstead Connects With Terrell Vaughn For First Utah State Touchdown

“Trailing big early in the second quarter, Utah State turned to true freshman quarterback McCae Hillstead. Despite consistent pressure from the Falcon defense, Hillstead completed 18-of-27 passes for 202 yards and the first three touchdown passes of his USU career. Hillstead’s 202 yards through the air are the most for an Aggie freshman since 2013. His three touchdowns are the most for a true freshman since Kent Myers accomplished the feat in 2014.” – USU insider Brian Preece

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Kobe Tracy connects with Michael Moten for 60-yard touchdown during Utah Tech’s first win of the season

3Q/2:42 – TOUCHDOWN!!! Kobe Tracy fakes the hand off and hits Michael Moten in stride on the slant, and the senior takes it to the house for a 60-yd TD!

#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/5c5uX4SR2z — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) September 16, 2023

Weber State Wildcats

Kris Jackson Opens Scoring For Weber State Against Utah

TOUCHDOWN WILDCATS! Kris Jackson with a 2-yard TD! Utah leads 10-7 10:39 2nd quarter #WeAreWeber | @KrisJackson__7 pic.twitter.com/sH9pPEilev — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) September 16, 2023

