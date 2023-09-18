On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Two Utahns killed in single vehicle crash near Arizona/Utah boarder

Sep 18, 2023, 4:01 PM

FILE — (KSL TV)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Seven people were involved in a single-vehicle crash near Littlefield, Arizona, on Saturday.

Bart Graves, Arizona’s Department of Public Safety spokesman, told KSL the crash happened on Interstate 15 at mile marker 19 at approximately 1:36 p.m.

Graves said the car was traveling southbound when it collided with the median barrier, crossed both southbound lanes, and hit a guardrail.

He said three of the seven occupants of the car were ejected. Two people died on the scene, one was flown to a St. George hospital, and the other four occupants had minor injuries and declined medical transport.

GoFundMe confirmed the identities of the two killed as Mercedes Torreblanca* and Guadalupe “Lupita” Montalvo*.

Graves said the road was closed for several hours and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

