BYU Cougarettes Tease Return Following Performance Music Drama

Sep 18, 2023, 4:04 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ROVO, Utah – The BYU Cougarettes teased their return on social media after some drama prevented the squad from performing at the last home game.

@shandonperez on Instagram posted rehearsal footage of the team collaborating with the official BYU Cougarettes account.

The teased routine is to a remix of Beyonce’s “Diva”. The caption of the post features the lyrics,”told you gimme a minute and I’ll be right back.”

The post doesn’t clarify exactly when the Cougarettes will perform again, but it could be at BYU’s next home game against Cincinnati on Friday, September 29.

 

The full caption reads, “BYUUUUUUUUUUUU, ‘told you gimme a minute and I’ll be right back’, and yes they are back at it again rehearsal footage from this past weekend, COUGS. time with you is food for the soul I crave. love you.”

BYU Cougarette Social Media Drama

Last week, it made the rounds on social media that the Cougarettes were barred from performing during BYU’s game against SUU due to the song they performed to at BYU Football’s home opener. The school never officially confirmed or denied that music was the reason for the Cougarettes not performing.

During BYU football’s season-opening victory over the Sam Houston State Bearkats on September 2, the Cougarettes performed one of their routines to the song “Plain Jane” by A$AP Ferg. The version of “Plain Jane” was a clean and edited edition of the song.

BY AD Tom Holmoe responded to the social media uproar saying, “I’ll take the blame on this one. Poor communication on my part for this week’s game entertainment. Cougarettes are amazing student athletes and you’ll see ‘em performing again soon – better than ever.”

The original post about the situation came from former BYU football player Houston Heimuli, who is related to a member of the Cougarettes.

KSL Sports reached out to BYU for a comment on the situation and didn’t hear back.

