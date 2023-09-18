On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jack Bouwmeester Named Pac-12 Special Teams Player For 2nd Time

Sep 18, 2023, 4:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been a while since the Utes have had a dominate presence in special teams play, but Jack Bouwmeester has been answering the call earning his second Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Bouwmeester originally turned heads in Utah football’s season opener with Florida ripping off 60-yard punts with ease and he did it again last weekend against Weber State.

Bouwmeester currently leads the Pac-12 and ranks fourth nationally with 48.8 yards per punt. The sophomore’s 64-yard boot against Florida in week one is the eighth-longest of any Power Five punter this season. Utah ranks ninth in the nation in net punting as a team, which factors in a team’s punt yards, touchbacks and return yardage allowed.

Punters Are People Too: Jack Bouwmeester Against The Wildcats

Bouwmeester launched three punts in Utah’s win over Weber State this past Saturday, averaging 47 yards on his punts. Bouwmeester’s highlights included a 60-yard punt and another punt that pinned the Wildcats on their own six-yard line.

The talented punter hails from Bendigo, Australia but came to the Utes via Transfer Portal from Michigan State.

Bouwmeester was Utah’s primary punter in 2022 and played in all 14 games while averaging 39.2 yards on 39 punts.

While still early in the year, Bouwmeester appears to have really improved on those numbers having 10 punts on the season with an average of 49.3 yards. Bouwmeester has sent five of his 10 punts for 50-plus yards and six of his 10 punts have landed within the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kirk Herbstreit Tabs BYU As Top Performing Team After Arkansas Win

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit took note of BYU's road win at Arkansas.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Cougarettes Tease Return Following Performance Music Drama

The BYU Cougarettes teased their return on social media after some drama prevented the squad from performing at the last home game.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 3: Top Plays From BYU, SUU, Utah, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

Here are the top plays from the local college football teams, including BYU, Utah, and USU, from Week 3 of the 2023 season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Makes QB Change Ahead Of Facing James Madison Dukes

Utah State released its week three depth chart as they prepare to open their 2023 Mountain West schedule.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kansas Coach Points To Age As Stand Out Trait With BYU

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold sees age and maturity as stand outs for the BYU football team.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 6 Of HS Football Season

Dusty Litster of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the sixth week of the high school football season.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Jack Bouwmeester Named Pac-12 Special Teams Player For 2nd Time