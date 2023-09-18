Jack Bouwmeester Named Pac-12 Special Teams Player For 2nd Time

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been a while since the Utes have had a dominate presence in special teams play, but Jack Bouwmeester has been answering the call earning his second Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Bouwmeester originally turned heads in Utah football’s season opener with Florida ripping off 60-yard punts with ease and he did it again last weekend against Weber State.

Bouwmeester currently leads the Pac-12 and ranks fourth nationally with 48.8 yards per punt. The sophomore’s 64-yard boot against Florida in week one is the eighth-longest of any Power Five punter this season. Utah ranks ninth in the nation in net punting as a team, which factors in a team’s punt yards, touchbacks and return yardage allowed.

Punters Are People Too: Jack Bouwmeester Against The Wildcats

Bouwmeester launched three punts in Utah’s win over Weber State this past Saturday, averaging 47 yards on his punts. Bouwmeester’s highlights included a 60-yard punt and another punt that pinned the Wildcats on their own six-yard line.

The talented punter hails from Bendigo, Australia but came to the Utes via Transfer Portal from Michigan State.

Bouwmeester was Utah’s primary punter in 2022 and played in all 14 games while averaging 39.2 yards on 39 punts.

While still early in the year, Bouwmeester appears to have really improved on those numbers having 10 punts on the season with an average of 49.3 yards. Bouwmeester has sent five of his 10 punts for 50-plus yards and six of his 10 punts have landed within the opponent’s 20-yard line.

