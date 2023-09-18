Kirk Herbstreit Tabs BYU As Top Performing Team After Arkansas Win

PROVO, Utah – ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit took note of BYU football taking down Arkansas in SEC Country.

The Voice of College Football put out his weekly “top performing teams” list and he had BYU checking in at No. 3. BYU was only behind Florida, who knocked off rival Tennessee in The Swamp and Missouri, taking down Kansas State on a 61-yard field goal as time expired.

Heading into BYU’s game against Arkansas, Kirk Herbstreit was intrigued by the rare cross-country matchup.

“BYU going into SEC territory, right? That I want to see. I want to see how they handle that atmosphere,” said Herbstreit during College Gameday’s Saturday Selections segment on September 16.

At first, BYU didn’t handle the atmosphere well, falling behind 14-0 in the opening minutes. They were down again by double-digits in the second half but were able to make havoc plays from the defense. Then wide receiver Chase Roberts came up with an acrobatic one-handed catch to put BYU over the top for good.

Next up for BYU is their first Big 12 Conference game on Saturday against fellow undefeated Kansas in Lawrence.

Kirk Herbstreit Ranks Week 3 Top Performing Teams

1. Florida Gators (Defeated Tennessee)

2. Missouri Tigers (Defeated Kansas State)

3. BYU Cougars (Defeated Arkansas)

4. Sacramento State Hornets (Defeated Stanford)

5. South Alabama Jaguars (Defeated Oklahoma State)

6. Miami OH Redhawks (Defeated Cincinnati)

7. Fresno State Bulldogs (Defeated Arizona State)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

