Lightning-caused fire threatens homes

Sep 18, 2023, 5:18 PM | Updated: 5:49 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A new fire authorities are calling the Evening Star Fire, is threatening four homes in the Victory Ranch Community in Wasatch County.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike and has burned approximately two acres in Wasatch County near the Summit County line and Jordanelle Reservoir.

The fire currently threatens four homes, but no evacuations have been issued. There are currently no road closures in place.

The fire is on private land and crews are responding.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

