Davis County investigating reports of horse being dragged in Farmington

Sep 18, 2023, 7:48 PM

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


FARMINGTON, Utah — Farmington city officials said Monday the county is investigating potential animal cruelty after a video of a horse being dragged went viral.

The video showed a horse being dragged behind a trailer towed by a truck, Farmington city officials said in a statement posted on social media. The city was notified on Sept. 11, and Davis County Animal Care was dispatched to the incident and is conducting an investigation.

“The city recognizes this is a traumatic incident and understands the public concern around this matter. Animal cruelty is a serious issue and we are concerned for the welfare of the animals within our community,” the statement says.

The city said there have been calls of violence made to city staff, elected officials and the horse’s owner.

“Needless to say, we are concerned for the safety of humans involved in this incident and we strongly request patience and empathy as this investigation plays out,” the statement says.

