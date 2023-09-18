Browns LB Sione Takitaki Enjoys MNF Sack With Surfing Celebration

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and current Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki celebrated in style after he sacked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on Monday Night Football.

Sione Takitaki surfs to celebrate sack on Monday Night Football

The Steelers hosted the Browns at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday, September 18.

With 9:49 to play, Takitaki flew into Pittsburgh’s backfield and tackled Pickett to the ground.

Following the impressive play, the former BYU standout stood up and acted like he was surfing in celebration of the tackle for loss.

Takitaki is of Tongan descent.

The Browns ended up losing to the Steelers, 26-22.

Takitaki finished the game with two tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit. Takitaki entered the Week 2 game having recorded three total tackles and one solo tackle in Cleveland’s season opener.

With the loss, the Browns fell to a 1-1 record this season.

Cleveland’s next game is at home against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 24 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS.

About Sione Takitaki

Prior to this NFL career, Takitaki was a standout linebacker at BYU. He finished his senior campaign with 119 tackles, 75 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

Following his college career, the Browns selected Takitaki with the No. 80 overall pick during the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

“They felt like that me wanting to play in the NFL that they wanted to put me back at linebacker,” Takitaki said after getting drafted by the Browns. “That defensive end spot was great for me too. It helped me out for all of these teams [scouting him] and the Browns definitely took a look at that to show them my versatility.”

Before tearing his ACL last season, Takitaki recorded 71 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble in 2022.

RELATED: Sione Takitaki Expected To Re-Sign With Cleveland Browns

During his NFL career, the linebacker has recorded 203 total tackles, 112 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, one touchdown, and one pass breakup in 57 games played.

