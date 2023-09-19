YouTube suspends Russell Brand from making money off the streaming site after sex assault claims
Sep 19, 2023, 6:14 AM
(James Manning/PA via AP)
Sep 19, 2023, 6:14 AM
(James Manning/PA via AP)
Five prisoners sought by the U.S. in a swap with Iran have flown out of Tehran.
1 day ago
North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong Un held discussions with Russia’s defense minister on strengthening “strategic and tactical coordination” between the countries’ militaries.
2 days ago
Winter is coming. And for yet another ski resort in France, that means facing up to the reality that there isn’t enough snow to carry on.
3 days ago
The French ambassador to Niger and other French diplomats are “literally being held hostage at the French embassy,” according to French president Emmanuel Macron.
4 days ago
The Libyan Red Crescent says that the death toll from floods in the eastern Libyan city of Derna has soared to 11,300.
4 days ago
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un vowed “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin as the two leaders isolated by the West held a summit that the U.S. warns could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
6 days ago
