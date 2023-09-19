5 For The Fight Leaving Utah Jazz Jersey Patch

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will have a new jersey patch for the 2023-24 season as the previous sponsor “5 For The Fight” has exceeded its fundraising efforts to support cancer research.

The nonprofit organization was the inaugural Jazz jersey patch sponsor and has raised more than $50 million for cancer research after six seasons on the uniform.

“With the help of Utah Jazz fans, partners, and the community, 5 For The Fight has crossed the

$50M mark,” Mike Maughan, co-founder of 5 For The Fight said in a release. “It was an ambitious goal we set at the time we announced the jersey patch.”

Who Will Be Jazz Next Jersey Patch?

The Jazz haven’t revealed their new partner for the jersey patch for the upcoming season, but an announcement of a new local sponsor is expected later this week.

Though 5 For The Fight will be replaced on the team’s uniform, the organization will remain an integral partner with the organization.

The Delta Center will feature an interactive LED “All In Until Cancer Gives In” wall that empowers fans to dedicate their “5” in honor of someone they know who is fighting cancer, take a photo, donate, and enter to win exclusive Jazz memorabilia.

Stefani rings the bell with her family by her side 🔔🤍#5ForTheFight | @5ForTheFight_ pic.twitter.com/EUzI0lWu0u — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 27, 2023

Additionally, fans will be able to send recorded messages from Jazz players that can be personalized and sent digitally to loved ones battling cancer.

“We are excited for our partnership with 5 For The Fight to continue and take on a new presence inside our arena in multiple areas so we can continue to champion the cause and maintain constant top-of-mind-awareness among our fans,” Jazz president Jim Olson said.

It’s estimated that jersey patches generate more than $200 million leaguewide across all 30 teams.

About 5 For The Fight

5 For The Fight, a Qualtrics-led initiative is a global campaign that invites everyone to donate $5 to the fight against cancer.

Each donation is made in honor of someone who is battling or has been touched by the disease.

5 For The Fight’s focus is to end cancer with 100 percent of the funds donated directly to the world’s leading cancer researchers.

