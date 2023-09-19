West Jordan police search for man they say purposely hit person with truck

WEST JORDAN — Police are searching for a man who they say hit another person with a truck Monday night following a verbal argument in a West Jordan neighborhood.

West Jordan Deputy Police Chief Jeremy Robertson said emergency dispatchers received reports of a car crash near 5600 West and 7000 South and arriving police officers found a person who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

The victim, who police did not identify, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Robertson said it is believed the victim and the suspected driver of the truck — 43-year-old Michael Alvillar — were arguing in the neighborhood west of the intersection just prior to the collision. Witnesses said the two people left the area, then one of them was hit by a car.

Police were searching for Alvillar Monday night. He is believed to be driving a green Ford F-150. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact West Jordan police at 801-840-4000.