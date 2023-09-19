Former Highland HS Standout Haloti Ngata Nominated For Hall Of Fame

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Highland High School standout Haloti Ngata was nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on Tuesday.

Ngata is one of nine new Modern-Era Nominees who enter their first year of eligibility.

Former Highland standout Haloti Ngata joins the list for consideration for the first time.

Other first-year nominees include Julius Peppers (DE), Antonio Gates (TE), Jamaal Charles (RB), Brandon Marshall (WR), Jordy Nelson (WR), T.J. Lang (OL), Max Unger (OL), and Josh Sitton (OL).

In the NFL, Ngata was a 5-time Pro Bowler, three-time Second-team All-Pro, two-time First-team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion.

The Hall of Fame released the names of 9 first-year eligible players that have made the list of modern era nominees for the 2024 Class.

* TE Antonio Gates

* RB Jamaal Charles

* WR… https://t.co/axQs6hmGKQ pic.twitter.com/G5uvd74Daq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 will be finalized in August 2024.

About Haloti Ngata

Ngata attended Highland High School where he was a three-year starter on the defensive line.

As a senior, Ngata led the Rams to the state quarterfinals and was named the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year. Ngata was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the nation.

Ngata chose to attend Oregon over BYU, Washington, and other schools. As a Duck, Ngata became the school’s first consensus All-American in more than 40 years. He ended his career at Oregon with 151 tackles and a school-record seven blocked kicks.

Ngata was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 12th pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Ngata played for the Ravens, Lions, and Eagles in his 13-year NFL career. He is most remembered for his time in Baltimore, where he spent the first 9 years of his career.

