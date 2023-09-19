Pac-12 Power Rankings: League Wraps Up Out-Of-Conference Play

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 wrapped up out-of-conference play in week three continuing to look good, let’s take a look at how the power rankings played out as a result.

The “Conference of Champions” is off to the strongest start they’ve had as a conference of 12 making it all the more ironic this will also be its last as we know it. Currently eight teams in the Pac-12 are ranked in the AP Top 25- the most in conference history.

Naturally, having so many ranked teams makes it a little difficult to determine where everyone is at when they still haven’t played each other. Here is my best stab at it.

Eight teams ranked in the @AP_Top25 for the second consecutive week. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/I9pVzJbsCi — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 17, 2023

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: Week Three

There was a lot of buzz heading into the 2023 football season for the Pac-12 and rightfully so. On paper the league looks as strong as ever after having finished the previous season with six ranked teams and currently has eight teams ranked in the AP Top 25. Those teams returned most of the same talent, while others went to work stepping up their game.

Those efforts have showed well the past three weeks leaving Pac-12 fans feeling good (and admittedly a little sad) about where things are heading during the league’s “farewell season”.

Week three was a more mellow affair in the Pac-12 with most teams playing “easier” opponents compared to the previous two weeks.

Give them nothing but take from them everything. #USvsUS pic.twitter.com/WLDNaDTLWm — Washington Football (@UW_Football) September 18, 2023

Washington had the most compelling win of the week propelling them to the top of the Pac-12 Power Rankings with an absolute beat down of Michigan State. Colorado on the other-hand came through with the thriller- a double overtime affair with Colorado State. The rest of the Pac-12 slate was pretty vanilla with most teams doing what you’d expect them to do against the quality of opponent.

1. Washington (3-0, 0-0)

Washington 41 | Michigan State 7

This was easily the Pac-12’s biggest game of the week and the Huskies passed with flying colors making them the choice for the top spot in the Pac-12 Power Rankings. The Spartans are a mess right now with the hoopla surrounding now fired head coach Mel Tucker, still, MSU is a Power Five opponent and Washington did unspeakable things to them.

This week: home against Cal, 8:30 p.m. MT, ESPN

2. Oregon (3-0, 0-0)

Oregon 55 | Hawaii 10

Look, Hawaii is not a world-beater by any stretch of the imagination, but the Ducks put up a good, dominating performance in a really thin week of good games for the Pac-12. In fact, their performance was good enough that the AP voters jumped Oregon over Utah in this week’s rankings.

This week: home against Colorado, 1:30 p.m. MT, ABC

3. Oregon State (3-0, 0-0)

Oregon State 26 | San Diego State 9

This was not the Beaver’s most dominating performance of their OOC schedule, but SDSU is a respectable enough opponent. Especially given who everyone else was facing off against. This week will be a fun one for OSU, however.

This week: at Washington State, 5:00 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks

