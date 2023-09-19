On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Ten pumpkin spice products to enjoy this season

Sep 19, 2023, 12:24 PM

A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023....

A Pumpkin Spice Latte drink rests on a table at a Starbucks in New York on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The seasonal drink that made pumpkin spice a star is marking two decades in the world. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — With the onset of fall and its cooler temperatures and colorful leaves comes a human need for pumpkin spice (and maybe new throw pillows for the couch.) Influencers will back me up on this.

We gathered a list of some of the best and most popular pumpkin spice products you can find this fall.

Wendy’s Pumpkin Spice Frosty

The iconic frosty is now being offered in a festive pumpkin spice flavor that combines the delectable creamy base you know and love from a classic Vanilla Frosty with the flavor of pumpkin and warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.  “It’s like eating pumpkin pie a la mode in a single bite!” Wendy’s website states. 

Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe’s Sandwich Cookies

Trader Joe’s has a plethora of items on pumpkin spice steroids, but the classic pumpkin product would have to be their Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe’s Sandwich Cookies. 

Nothing Bundt Cakes Pumpkin Spice

The popular bundt cakes now come in fall flavors with a pumpkin spice cake and cream cheese frosting.

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte

Starbucks’ signature espresso and steamed milk with the celebrated flavor combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. It comes topped with whipped cream and real pumpkin pie spices.

Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Donuts

Krispy Kreme is offering a variety of pumpkin spice products this season including a Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut, a Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut, a Pumpkin Spice Original glazed Doughnut, and a Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

Oreo’s Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Oreo is offering pumpkin spice Oreos with a golden cookie base, and pumpkin spice-flavored creme.

Dunkin Donuts’ Pumpkin Spice Latte and Bakes

Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte is back and “crowned with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar – giving it that quintessential fall shimmer,” Dunkin Donut’s website states. The company is also offering a Nutty Pumpkin Coffee along with several pumpkin-flavored bakes.

Clif Bar’s Spiced Pumpkin Pie Energy Bar

Pumpkin spice flavor isn’t reserved for baked goods and lattes. Now the active audience can have their taste of pumpkin spice too. Clif bars is offering a Spiced Pumpkin Pie Energy Bar.

McDonald’s Pumpkin Spice Latte

Another popular pumpkin spice latte that is “freshly brewed and spiced to perfection with hints of pumpkin and cinnamon flavors.”

Great Harvest Pumpkin Chocolate Chip bread

Is there anything as comforting as warm baked goods? The Great Harvest bakery offers a moist Pumpkin Chocolate Chip loaf.

