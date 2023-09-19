House Republicans set first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing for Sept. 28
Sep 19, 2023, 11:25 AM
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Sep 19, 2023, 11:25 AM
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Two bears have raided a Krispy Kreme doughnut van that was stopped outside a convenience store on an Alaska military base.
6 minutes ago
Official says a man accused of killing nearly two dozen elderly women who was convicted last year of in the slayings of two was killed by his cellmate early Tuesday morning in a Texas prison.
1 hour ago
US investigators seized artworks by Austrian painter Egon Schiele from three museums amid claims Nazis stole them from a Jewish collector during World War II.
2 hours ago
YouTube says Russell Brand will no longer make money from the video streaming site after several women made allegations of sexual assault against the comedian-turned influencer.
6 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani’s former lawyer has sued him, alleging the ex-New York City mayor has paid only a fraction of nearly $1.6 million in legal fees he’s racked up.
14 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump will travel to the battleground state of Michigan next week to meet with striking autoworkers.
17 hours ago
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.
Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.
The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.
This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy.
Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.