Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #25 Joe Ingles

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 25 is guard Joe Ingles.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Joe Ingles’ career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 25 – Joe Ingles

Signed by the Jazz after he was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers, Ingles is one of the greatest success stories in franchise history.

After starting his career as the 15th man on the roster signed to help lottery pick and fellow Australian Dante Exum with his transition to the NBA, Ingles rapidly worked his way into the rotation as one of the most trustworthy players during the Quin Snyder era.

Despite barely catching on with an NBA team as a rookie, Ingles went on to play 590 games for the Jazz, including 313 starts.

During his time in Utah, the 6-foot-8 guard averaged 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals in 25.7 minutes per game.

Ingles is the Jazz franchise leader with 1,071 made threes, ranks fifth in total assists, ninth in steals, sixth in three-point percentage, and third in effective field-goal percentage.

