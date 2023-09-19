On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Week 6 Recap

Sep 19, 2023, 12:36 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 6 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind went through the best games and performances from Week 6, including Davis’ win over Weber. Also, the best of rural, 5A, and 6A.

Watch the full recap in the video at the top of the story.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Brighton High School, where the Bengals will host the East Leopards. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, September 22. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL Sports

BYU/Kansas Will Be Played In Front Of Sold Out Crowd

Big stage awaits BYU in its first Big 12 Conference game.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Bowl Projections After Strong Start To First Big 12 Season

Looking at where BYU is projected to go bowling after a fast 3-0 start to the season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How Does Rays Stadium Announcement Impact Big League Utah Plans?

Another domino has fallen for MLB, moving Salt Lake and the Big League Utah group one step closer to bringing pro baseball to the state.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #25 Joe Ingles

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 25 is guard Joe Ingles.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Power Rankings: League Wraps Up Out-Of-Conference Play

The Pac-12 wrapped up out-of-conference play in week three looking good- here is how the power rankings play out.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Highland HS Standout Haloti Ngata Nominated For Hall Of Fame

Former Highland High School standout Haloti Ngata was nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on Tuesday.

3 hours ago

