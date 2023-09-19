BYU/Kansas Will Be Played In Front Of Sold Out Crowd

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Saturday’s BYU/Kansas game will be packed.

Kansas announced on Tuesday that the Big 12 Conference showdown will be played in front of a sold out crowd. The capacity at David Booth Memorial Stadium is 47,233.

🚨 SOLD OUT 🚨 The Booth will in fact be packed this Saturday vs. BYU#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/cXT4rQDyuY — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 19, 2023

BYU is expected to have a strong presence of fans inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the program’s first-ever Big 12 Conference game.

Last week, BYU officials estimated that 5,000 Cougar fans were in Fayetteville for BYU’s 38-31 upset win over Arkansas.

Kansas athletic director Travis Goff told Phog.net last week that he expected a good turnout from BYU.

“We do know there’ll be more visiting fans here than we would typically have even with a bordering state Big 12 opponent,” Goff told Phog.net on September 13. “BYU fans both travel, we also know there are a number of fans in the Kansas City area. And so they’ve been buying more than you would see in almost any other visiting situation. And they’re going to have a little presence. So we need to be a sellout for all the right reasons but we also need it to be as full of Jayhawk fans as possible, because I think BYU fans will make their presence felt in there.”

Saturday will be the first regular season meeting between BYU and Kansas on the gridiron. The two programs have only met once all time, that was in the 1992 Aloha Bowl. A game Kansas won 23-20 over BYU.

Both teams come into the league tilt with 3-0 records. BYU defeated Sam Houston, Southern Utah and Arkansas in non-conference action. Kansas took down Missouri State, Illinois, and a road contest against Nevada from the Mountain West.

The last time BYU traveled to a Big 12 venue was in 2021 against Baylor in Waco. That was one month after being officially invited to the conference. Like this week’s game against Kansas, that one was also a sell-out with a strong presence from BYU fans.

BYU’s other Big 12 road games this season include trips to TCU, Texas, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State.

BYU (3-0) vs. Kansas (3-0)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m.

