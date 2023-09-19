On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is fully underway and that means it’s time for week four of the Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll.

Each Tuesday on KSL Sports, Jake Scott, Ben Anderson, and Sarah Houssain rank the 26 teams in the Big 12 and PAC-12 throughout the season.

Based on this season’s developments, here’s a look at the week four reactions for the Big-PAC Power Poll.

You can listen to the full Big-PAC Power Poll in the player below.

Jake and Ben – Big 12 PAC-12 Power Poll: Week Four

RANK TEAM RECORD LAST RESULT NEXT OPPONENT LAST RANKING
Week Four
26 Stanford 1-2 L Sacramento State 30-23 vs. Arizona 2-1 26
25 Arizona State 1-2 L Fresno State 29-0 vs. USC 3-0 23
24 Houston 1-2 L TCU 36-13 vs. Sam Houston State 0-2 25
23 Iowa State 1-2 L Ohio 10-7 vs. Oklahoma State 2-1 19
22 California 2-1 W Idaho 31-17 @ Washington 3-0 22
21 Cincinnati 2-1 L Miami Ohio 31-24 vs. Oklahoma 3-0 18
20 West Virginia 2-1 W Pitt 17-6 vs. Texas Tech 1-2 24
19 Oklahoma State 2-1 L South Alabama 33-7 @ Iowa State 1-2 12
18 Baylor 1-2 W Long Island 30-7 vs. Texas 3-0 20
17 Texas Tech 1-2 W Tarleton State 41-3 @ West Virginia 2-1 21
16 TCU 2-1 W Houston 36-13 vs. SMU 2-1 17
15 Arizona 2-1 W Utep 31-10 @ Stanford 1-2 16
14 Kansas 3-0 W Nevada 31-24 vs. BYU 3-0 15
13 UCLA 3-0 W NC Central 59-7 @ Utah 3-0 13
12 Kansas State 2-1 L Missouri 30-27 vs. Central Florida 3-0 5
11 Central Florida 3-0 W Villanova 48-14 @ Kansas State 2-1 11
10 BYU 3-0 W Arkansas 38-31 @ Kansas 3-0 14
9 Colorado 3-0 W Colorado State 43-35 @ Oregon 3-0 8
8 Oklahoma 3-0 W Tulsa 66-17 @ Cincinnati 2-1 10
7 Washington State 3-0 W Northern Colorado 59-7 vs. Oregon State 3-0 9
6 Oregon 3-0 W Hawaii 55-10 vs. Colorado 3-0 7
5 Oregon State 3-0 W SDSU 26-9 @ Washington State 3-0 6
4 Utah 3-0 W Weber State 31-7 vs. UCLA 3-0 4
3 USC 3-0 BYE Week @ Arizona State 1-2 3
2 Washington 3-0 W Michigan State 41-7 vs. California 2-1 2
1 Texas 3-0 W Wyoming 31-10 @ Baylor 1-2 1

Texas holds onto the top spot after defeating Wyoming in a tough-fought battle at home.

Utah stayed at number four in the Big PAC Power Poll after downing Weber State while Washington and USC stayed atop the PAC-12.

BYU climbed four spots from 14 to 10 after a come-from-behind victory at Arkansas before opening Big-12 play at Kansas in week four.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

