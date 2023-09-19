SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is fully underway and that means it’s time for week four of the Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll.

Each Tuesday on KSL Sports, Jake Scott, Ben Anderson, and Sarah Houssain rank the 26 teams in the Big 12 and PAC-12 throughout the season.

Based on this season’s developments, here’s a look at the week four reactions for the Big-PAC Power Poll.

You can listen to the full Big-PAC Power Poll in the player below.

Jake and Ben – Big 12 PAC-12 Power Poll: Week Four

RANK TEAM RECORD LAST RESULT NEXT OPPONENT LAST RANKING Week Four 26 Stanford 1-2 L Sacramento State 30-23 vs. Arizona 2-1 26 25 Arizona State 1-2 L Fresno State 29-0 vs. USC 3-0 23 24 Houston 1-2 L TCU 36-13 vs. Sam Houston State 0-2 25 23 Iowa State 1-2 L Ohio 10-7 vs. Oklahoma State 2-1 19 22 California 2-1 W Idaho 31-17 @ Washington 3-0 22 21 Cincinnati 2-1 L Miami Ohio 31-24 vs. Oklahoma 3-0 18 20 West Virginia 2-1 W Pitt 17-6 vs. Texas Tech 1-2 24 19 Oklahoma State 2-1 L South Alabama 33-7 @ Iowa State 1-2 12 18 Baylor 1-2 W Long Island 30-7 vs. Texas 3-0 20 17 Texas Tech 1-2 W Tarleton State 41-3 @ West Virginia 2-1 21 16 TCU 2-1 W Houston 36-13 vs. SMU 2-1 17 15 Arizona 2-1 W Utep 31-10 @ Stanford 1-2 16 14 Kansas 3-0 W Nevada 31-24 vs. BYU 3-0 15 13 UCLA 3-0 W NC Central 59-7 @ Utah 3-0 13 12 Kansas State 2-1 L Missouri 30-27 vs. Central Florida 3-0 5 11 Central Florida 3-0 W Villanova 48-14 @ Kansas State 2-1 11 10 BYU 3-0 W Arkansas 38-31 @ Kansas 3-0 14 9 Colorado 3-0 W Colorado State 43-35 @ Oregon 3-0 8 8 Oklahoma 3-0 W Tulsa 66-17 @ Cincinnati 2-1 10 7 Washington State 3-0 W Northern Colorado 59-7 vs. Oregon State 3-0 9 6 Oregon 3-0 W Hawaii 55-10 vs. Colorado 3-0 7 5 Oregon State 3-0 W SDSU 26-9 @ Washington State 3-0 6 4 Utah 3-0 W Weber State 31-7 vs. UCLA 3-0 4 3 USC 3-0 BYE Week @ Arizona State 1-2 3 2 Washington 3-0 W Michigan State 41-7 vs. California 2-1 2 1 Texas 3-0 W Wyoming 31-10 @ Baylor 1-2 1

Texas holds onto the top spot after defeating Wyoming in a tough-fought battle at home.

Utah stayed at number four in the Big PAC Power Poll after downing Weber State while Washington and USC stayed atop the PAC-12.

BYU climbed four spots from 14 to 10 after a come-from-behind victory at Arkansas before opening Big-12 play at Kansas in week four.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops