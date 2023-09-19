Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams Expected To Miss Some Time With Hamstring Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougar and Saints RB Jamaal Williams is expected to miss some time after suffering a hamstring injury against the Carolina Panthers in week two.

New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen said that they expect Williams to “need some time” to get back on the field.

Saints’ RB Jamaal Williams is expected to need “some time” to recover from his hamstring injury, per HC Dennis Allen. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2023

Williams had 9 rushes for 29 yards before walking back into the locker room in the second quarter.

Despite the loss of their running back, the Saints were able to pull out a 20-17 win over the Panthers in Bank of America Stadium.

There is no exact timetable for Williams’ return. Former All-Pro RB Alvin Kamara will return to the Saints lineup in week four.

About Jamaal Williams

Before his time in the NFL, Williams was a star at BYU. He finished his time in Provo as the Cougars’ all-time leading rusher in both career and single-yard yards.

During his time at BYU (2012-14, 2016), Williams ran the ball 726 times for 3,901 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also had 60 receptions for 567 yards and a touchdown. Williams only lost two fumbles during his college career.

Following his time at BYU, the Southern California native was selected by the Green Bay Packers during the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played the first four seasons of his professional career with the Packers before signing with the Lions in 2021.

Last season, Williams ran for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns. It was his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL. With his 17 touchdowns, Williams became the Detroit Lions’ single-season touchdown rushing leader, passing the legendary Barry Sanders.

Williams helped the Lions to a 9-8 record in his second and final season in Detroit.

The running back signed with the Saints in March.

During his six seasons in the league, the former BYU star has run for 3,652 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’s also recorded 1,191 receiving yards and eight touchdowns out of the backfield.

