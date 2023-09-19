Salt Lake City teen killed in Idaho crash

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho — A two-vehicle crash in Idaho killed a Utah teenager early Monday morning, police say.

According to the Idaho State Police, the crash happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Interstate 15 near mile marker 99.

Police say a vehicle occupied by three juveniles was traveling northbound on I-15 when it left the right shoulder, crossed back over the northbound lanes, left the median shoulder, and rolled onto southbound lanes.

A 2022 Ram Promaster, driven by a 65-year-old man from Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound and struck the rolled car.



Idaho State Police say two juveniles were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. One juvenile died from their injuries in the crash. Police say the three juveniles were not wearing their seatbelts when the crash happened.

The driver of the Ram was also transported to a local hospital. Police say he was wearing his seatbelt.

The Bingham County Coroner confirmed to KSL that the killed teen was 17-year-old William Schweigen of Salt Lake City.

Police said southbound lanes of I-15 from milepost 108 to 99 were blocked for about three and a half hours.

Police did not say the severity of the injuries of the two juveniles or the 65-year-old man. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.