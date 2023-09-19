Will Cam Rising Play Against UCLA This Weekend?

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been the number one question on every Ute fan’s mind since the season started- will starting quarterback Cam Rising play?

There was a lot of hope “Captain Cam” would be ready to go against Florida three weeks ago after sustaining an ACL tear in the Rose Bowl against Penn State to start the year. Unfortunately, by all accounts, while Rising was close he also wasn’t quite ready.

That narrative has continued to play out the two weeks since the start of the season as well.

In Tuesday’s media availability, head coach Kyle Whittingham gave an update on Rising ahead of Utah football’s first Pac-12 conference game against UCLA, begging the question: will Cam Rising play against this weekend?

What Kyle Whittingham Said About Cam Rising Playing Against UCLA

Whittingham appeared to be in a pretty good mood, throwing some jokes around with the media and even answering a question about Rising before it was even asked.

“No. Cam? No,” Whittingham said. “He practiced today, did a great job, but we will know nothing for 48 hours at the minimum. Then of course we won’t make an announcement. You’ll just find out on game day who the guy is. That’s the best I can tell you right now.”

While nothing concrete was given either way, Whitt’s answer felt a little different than some of the responses he’s given in the past.

Could this week be the week Utah fans finally get to see Rising back out on the field? We’ll likely only know for sure when and if “Bad Moon Rising” blasts from the speakers.

