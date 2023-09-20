State takes first step against still-licensed therapist guilty of sex crime

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah is taking action against a former softball coach and licensed social worker who’s refusing to surrender her license as a social worker.

Kayla Atkin was sentenced earlier this month in an attempted rape case that stems back to 2014. She pled guilty in July but was still able to renew her license as a therapist. There’s no agency over renewals, which allows an “honor system” for those renewing licensing in the state. And, now the Utah Division of Professional Licensing has taken the first step to revoke her license.

Amy Glenn’s daughter was sexually assaulted by Atkin and is disgusted Atkin won’t surrender her license.

“That is the scary thing is that she has kept this license all these years,” Atkin said to KSL TV. “And she caters to children.”

In a plea deal earlier this month, that even the judge was unhappy about, Atkin is required to register as a child sex offender.

As of Tuesday at press time, she is not on that registry.