How To Watch Utah Football Vs. UCLA Bruins

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team kicks off conference play with a home matchup against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. UCLA Bruins

The Utes host the Bruins at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, September 23.

RELATED: Utah Football Depth Chart Vs. UCLA

Good vibes heading into conference play 😎pic.twitter.com/b7W0MhmJoZ — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 19, 2023

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against UCLA will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

FOX

Streaming

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FOX Sports App

With Alabama’s loss at home vs Texas, the longest active home win streaks now belong to: 1️⃣ @GeorgiaFootball

2️⃣ @UMichFootball

3️⃣ @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/8j4e6zoeP7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2023

RELATED: Utah Football Remains Undefeated With Win Over Weber State Wildcats

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like how to watch Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.