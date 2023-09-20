How To Watch Utah Football Vs. UCLA Bruins
Sep 20, 2023, 9:00 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team kicks off conference play with a home matchup against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.
How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. UCLA Bruins
The Utes host the Bruins at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, September 23.
What channel is Utah Football on?
The Utah football game against UCLA will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MDT).
Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah
Ways to Watch:
Television
Streaming
Mobile/Streaming Devices
KSL Sports Zone
A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.
Online
Mobile
