On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Utah Football Vs. UCLA Bruins

Sep 20, 2023, 9:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team kicks off conference play with a home matchup against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. UCLA Bruins

The Utes host the Bruins at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, September 23.

RELATED: Utah Football Depth Chart Vs. UCLA

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against UCLA will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

FOX

Streaming

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FOX Sports App

RELATED: Utah Football Remains Undefeated With Win Over Weber State Wildcats

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like how to watch Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 7

Week 6 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

18 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah State Football Versus James Madison Dukes

How to watch Utah State find out if a quarterback change can help them regain momentum before facing James Madison this weekend.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Football Versus Kansas Jayhawks

BYU wrapped the non-conference portion of its schedule and the Cougars have their Big 12 opener against the Kansas Jayhawks on deck.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Cam Rising Play Against UCLA This Weekend?

Kyle Whittingham gave an update on Rising ahead of Utah's game against UCLA begging the question: will Cam Rising play this weekend?

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams Expected To Miss Some Time With Hamstring Injury

Former BYU Cougar and Saints RB Jamaal Williams is expected to miss some time after suffering a hamstring injury against the Panthers.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll Week Four

BYU climbed four spots from 14 to 10 after a come from behind victory at Arkansas before opening Big-12 play at Kansas in week four.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Yellowstone cabin with white tour vans parked in front...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

How To Watch Utah Football Vs. UCLA Bruins