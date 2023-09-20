How To Watch BYU Football Versus Kansas Jayhawks

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU football program wrapped the non-conference portion of its 2023 schedule and the Cougars have their Big 12 Conference opener against the Kansas Jayhawks on deck.

How to watch BYU Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks football game

The Jayhawks will host the Cougars at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Capacity: 47,233) in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, September 23.

RELATED: Big Win At Arkansas Gives BYU Football Momentum Entering Big 12 Play

Both teams enter the matchup with 3-0 records to start the season. It will also be the first conference game for each team.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the BYU vs. Kansas football game:

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Kansas will be broadcast on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Streaming

Online

ESPN.com

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

Ways to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

  • Extended Pregame Coverage begins at 9 a.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Kansas recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

BYU vs. Kansas

The Cougars and Jayhawks have only played once before. BYU and Kansas met in the Aloha Bowl in 1992. The game was played on Christmas Day, December 25, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Jayhawks defeated the Cougars, 23-20.

Early in game week, ESPN Analytics gave the Cougars a 43.6 percent chance at picking up a win in their first conference game as a member of the Big 12.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

