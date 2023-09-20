On the Site:
How To Watch Utah State Football Versus James Madison Dukes

Sep 20, 2023, 9:11 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – How to watch Utah State find out if a quarterback change can help them regain momentum before facing James Madison this weekend.

Utah State (1-2) returns to Logan to host the James Madison Dukes (3-0) at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, September 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

RELATED: Can A Quarterback Change Help Fix Utah State’s Slow Starts?

True freshman McCae Hillstead is expected to make the first start of his collegiate career against the Dukes. He will be the eighth true freshman to start at quarterback in Aggie history and the first since Bishop Davenport last season. Jeff Crosbie was the first Utah State freshman to start at QB in 1998.

RELATED: Utah State Makes QB Change Ahead Of Facing James Madison Dukes

USU hopes to continue a stretch of ten wins in their past 13 non-conference home games. Overall, Utah State is 160-115 all-time at Maverik Stadium.

Entering this game, the Aggies are tenth in the country in rushing yards per attempt (6.0). Terrell Vaughn has 28 catches for 223 yards and four touchdowns. The senior wideout’s 9.7 grabs per game is third in the country. He is sixth in the nation with 1.33 touchdowns per game and 47th in receiving yards per game (75.7).

Fans are being asked to ‘white out’ the stadium on Saturday night.

RELATED: ‘Eliminating Mistakes’ Focus For Utah State Looking Forward

Aggie Depth Report

  • After not practicing all week, safety/linebacker Anthony Switzer was able to play against Air Force. “I feel like we were lucky to get him out of the game unscathed,” Anderson said on Monday. “He should be completely healthy.”
  • Starting running back Robert Briggs did not play against Air Force, but Anderson expects him and backup running back Davon Booth to be ready to go against James Madison.
  • “Most of it is bumps and bruises. Nobody that should be out unless we have some type of recurring injury or issue in practice this week,” Anderson stated.

RELATED: Falcon Ground Game Carries Air Force To Win Over Utah State

How To Watch Utah State Aggies vs. James Madison Dukes

Saturday, September 23 – Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT

RADIO: Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: KSL Sports Zone

RELATED: 

TV: KJZZ / Mountain West Network

• Play-by-Play: Dave Fox

• Analyst: Alema Harrington

• Reporter: Frank Dolce

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 3/HD657

• DirecTV (Utah): Ch. 14

• DISH (Utah): Ch. 14

• Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

RELATED STORIES

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (1-2) will host the James Madison Dukes at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, September 23. This will be the first meeting between James Madison and the Aggies. USU completes a two-game series with the Dukes when they travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia in 2025. The Dukes ascended to the FBS level for the 2022-23 academic year. This is their second season in the Sun Belt Conference.

USU football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

