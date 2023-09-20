On the Site:
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 7

Sep 20, 2023, 9:52 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 6 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 7 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 7 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 7

Dropped out of Top 25: East, Orem

25. San Juan Broncos, 6-0, 1-0 Region 2A South(#25)

Previous Result: Win vs. Emery, 53-13.

Next Up: @ South Sevier on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM.

24. Granger Lancers, 3-3, 1-0 Region 4 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win at West Jordan, 27-20.

Next Up: vs. Kearns on Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 PM.

23. Roy Royals, 4-2, 2-1 Region 5 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. Bonneville, 27-12.

Next Up: @ Woods Cross on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM.

22. Provo Bulldogs, 4-2, 2-0 Region 8 (#24)

Previous Result: Win vs. Timpanogos, 48-13.

Next Up: @ Payson on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM.

21. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 5-1, 1-1 Region 11 (#22)

Previous Result: Win vs. Green Canyon, 31-21.

Next Up: vs. Mountain Crest on Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 PM.

20. Bingham Miners, 2-4, 1-0 Region 2 (#20)

Previous Result: Win at Copper Hills, 24-14.

Next Up: @ No. 14 Herriman on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

19. Lone Peak Knights, 2-4, 0-1 Region 3 (#11)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 7 Pleasant Grove, 24-19.

Next Up: vs. No. 2 American Fork on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

18. Alta Hawks, 4-2, 1-2 Region 6 (#17)

Previous Result: Win vs. Highland, 34-14.

Next Up: @ Olympus on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM.

17. Sky View Bobcats, 6-0, 2-0 Region 11 (#19)

Previous Result: Win vs. Bear River, 35-34.

Next Up: @ Logan on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM.

16. Davis Darts, 5-1, 1-0 Region 1 (#18)

Previous Result: Win vs. Weber, 45-26.

Next Up: vs. Fremont on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM.

15. Box Elder Bees, 6-0, 3-0 Region 5 (#14)

Previous Result: Win at Clearfield, 54-17.

Next Up: @ Viewmont on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

14. Herriman Mustangs, 4-2, 1-0 Region 2 (#15)

Previous Result: Win vs. Riverton, 52-35.

Next Up: vs. No. 20 Bingham on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

13. Springville Red Devils, 4-2, 1-1 Region 7 (#16)

Previous Result: Win at Cedar Valley, 49-0.

Next Up: on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

12. Park City Miners, 6-0, 3-0 Region 10 (#13)

Previous Result: Win vs. Stansbury, 21-17.

Next Up: @ Cottonwood on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

11. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, 5-1, 3-0 Region 9 (#12)

Previous Result: Win at Snow Canyon, 41-7.

Next Up: vs. Stansbury on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

10. West Panthers, 2-3, 2-0 Region 6 (#8)

Previous Result: Loss vs. St. Frances (MD), 21-6.

Next Up: @ Skyline on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

9. Brighton Bengals, 5-1, 3-0 Region 6 (#9)

Previous Result: Win vs. Skyline, 42-0.

Next Up: vs. East on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

8. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 4-1, 0-1 Region 2 (#6)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 1 Corner Canyon, 56-14.

Next Up: vs. Copper Hills on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM.

7. Syracuse Titans, 5-1, 1-0 Region 1 (#10)

Previous Result: Win at Farmington, 42-3.

Next Up: vs. Weber on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM.

6. Lehi Pioneers, 5-1, 0-1 Region 3 (#4)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 3 American Fork, 62-28.

Next Up: vs. No. 3 Skyridge on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM.

5. Pleasant Grove Vikings, 6-0, 1-0 Region 3 (#7)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 11 Lone Peak, 24-19.

Next Up: vs. Westlake on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM.

4. Timpview Thunderbirds, 4-2, 2-0 Region 7 (#5)

Previous Result: Win at Orem, 41-21.

Next Up: @ Cedar Valley on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM.

3. Skyridge Falcons, 6-0, 1-0 Region 3 (#2)

Previous Result: Win at Westlake, 48-10.

Next Up: @ No. 6 Lehi on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM.

2. American Fork Cavemen, 6-0, 1-0 Region 3 (#3)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 4 Lehi, 62-28.

Next Up: @ No. 19 Lone Peak on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers, 5-1, 1-0 Region 2 (#1)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 6 Mountain Ridge, 56-14.

Next Up: @ Riverton on Friday, September 22 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Brighton High School, where the Bengals will host the East Leopards. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, September 22. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 7