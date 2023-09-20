‘Women in the Money’ conference aims to empower Utahns to achieve financial security

SALT LAKE CITY — Your mindset about money can set you up for failure or success, and an upcoming conference is bringing in experts to help women prioritize their financial wellness.

The “Women in the Money” conference is all about empowering women so they can take control of their financial future. The Utah State Treasurer is hosting the two-day event as an initiative of the Utah Financial Empowerment Coalition.

One way women can make their mark is by starting their own business.

“Sometimes people have a great idea and they don’t know how they’re going to turn that into money,” said Lucy Filizola, one of the financial professionals who will be part of the conference.

Treasurer Oaks invites UT women to attend the Women in the Money Conference on Sept. 28-29. Learn how to improve your finances, reduce debt, start a business, save for retirement & more. Registration & Scholarships: https://t.co/9Klmr0F7Kd News release: https://t.co/XIDYi33qYB pic.twitter.com/P99e9oPjNC — Utah Office of State Treasurer (@UtahTreasurer) September 12, 2023

As an advisor for the Suazo Business Center, Filizola helps minority women build their small businesses. She said the biggest thing holding women back is a fear of making a mistake.

“We always say you need to concentrate on what you do best. I speak Portuguese and Spanish, so we are also able to give advice in not only English,” Filizola said. “I just love the community. I am an immigrant myself. I came from Brazil. I have spent most of my life here, went to school here.”

Other topics include budgeting, investing and understanding how emotions can affect our finances.

There’s still time to register. Men, educators and students are also welcome.

The conference will kick off Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel.

You can also attend virtually and there are scholarships you can apply for to cover costs.

Click here for more info.