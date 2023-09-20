Three reservoirs under advisory for algal blooms, here’s what that means

WEBER County, Utah — Warning advisories have been issued for three reservoirs with harmful algal blooms. The Weber-Morgan Health Department announced Pineview Reservoir , East Canyon Reservoir, and Lost Creek Reservoir, each were impacted by algal blooms.

Algal blooms are created by cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae or harmful algae, although the bacteria itself is not actually algae. The cyanobacteria are generally in every body of water, but an algal bloom occurs when cyanobacteria multiply quickly to form a “bloom” or colony of millions of cells. Those blooms produce toxins that can make people sick and damage the human kidney, liver, or neurologic system.

To avoid illness:

Do not swim or water ski on bodies of water with an algal bloom

Avoid areas of algae when boating

Clean fish well and discard guts

Keep animals away from algal blooms

Don’t drink the water from bodies of water with an algal bloom

Keep an eye on kids and pets when on the shorelines