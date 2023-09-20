On the Site:
Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #24 Jordan Clarkson

Sep 20, 2023, 11:41 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 24 is guard Jordan Clarkson.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Jordan Clarkson’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 24 – Jordan Clarkson

Acquired by the Jazz in an early season trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Clarkson was brought in to provide a scoring spark off the bench, and at worst, salary cap relief from the contract of Dante Exum.

Clarkson wasted little time transforming the Jazz bench into a formidable second unit, fully realizing the scoring potential that he’d shown as a young player with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Though his first three seasons with the Jazz, Clarkson began all but four games on the bench but never averaged fewer than 15 points per game.


His role as the team’s top player in the second unit was fully realized when he was recognized as the Jazz’s first-ever Sixth Man of the Year during the 2020-21 season.

Clarkson averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for the Jazz, helping lead the team to the best record in the NBA for the first time in franchise history.

After the departures of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in the summer of 2022, Clarkson became a full-time starter averaging a career-high 20.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

The guard has career averages of 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 250 appearances for the Jazz, and ranks fifth all-time in three-pointers made for the organization.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season. You can see the full list here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #24 Jordan Clarkson