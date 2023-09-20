On the Site:
BYU/Kansas Will Be Proud Moment For Lassiter Family

Sep 20, 2023, 2:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU/Kansas will be a memorable day for BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter and his family. That’s because both the Cougars and Jayhawks will represent the Lassiter name.

Even more remarkable is the possibility that the Lassiter name could be lining up against each other in front of a sold out crowd on Saturday afternoon.

BYU features starter Darius Lassiter, while Kansas standout cornerback Kwinton Lassiter is on the opposite side.

Darius Lassiter vs. Kwinton Lassiter

Darius, who is in his first year with the BYU program after transferring from Eastern Michigan, has nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. Kwinton is tied for third in the Big 12 for most interceptions, with two through the first three weeks.

Family connections run deep in this game for the two.

“It means a lot. We always dreamed about either playing with each other or playing against each other, whether it be at this level or the next level after that,” said Darius Lassiter. “So just having an opportunity in that first Big 12 game for BYU. It’s just great. Blessing to even be in this position.”

“Very excited. It’s rare; it doesn’t really happen much. Being able to have this opportunity means everything,” said Kwinton Lassiter to Kansas reporters.

Same field their father shined on

Beyond being brothers, the field they will be playing at, David Booth Memorial Stadium, was also where their late father, Kwamie Lassiter, played his college football. The elder Lassiter was a standout in Kansas’ secondary during the Big 8 days. He was a second-team All-Conference performer in 1994 and later went on to have a 10-year career in the NFL.

Kwamie Lassiter Sr. tragically passed away at 49 years old in 2019 after suffering a heart attack during a workout.

“I just know he’s smiling,” said Darius Lassiter on what his dad might be thinking right now at this moment. “It’s something that he wanted to see happen. We finally get to have it happen. It’s just a big day for the family. Having two brothers compete at it, and go at each other. No matter what the score is, or the outcome, he just wants us to go out there and play our hearts out with no regrets.”

Kwinton Lassiter wears the No. 8 for the Kansas Jayhawks in honor of his father, who wore that same number during his Jayhawk career.

BYU’s lone previous meeting against Kansas was in 1992. Kwinton Lassiter played in that game and was the leading tackler for the Jayhawks in their 23-20 win over BYU.

Now in the second meeting, his two sons square off on both sides of the field.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

NFL older brother is supporting both teams

Their older brother, Kwamie II, is a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. Like Kwinton, Kwamie II also played at Kansas, but he’s cheering for both brothers on Saturday.

“I think he’s a little even on both sides. I’d say he’s leaning a little bit to KU,” said Kwinton on Kwamie II’s allegiances this week.

The two brothers talk to each other daily. Both had a fun exchange on X earlier this week.

“You not allowed to call or text me this week until Saturday over. #GoCougs,” wrote Darius.

Kwinton replied, “It’s a bounty on your head!! #RockChalk”

Darius had thoughts about going to Kansas, but ultimately chose BYU, as he wanted to build his own legacy where he “can show people that I didn’t get this opportunity because of my brothers or my dad.”

Darius Lassiter wants to bring the best out of his brother

If and when they have the moment to line up against each other this weekend in Lawrence, what will that be like?

“We kind of talked about it the day I signed with BYU. But we kind of just had a little family trash between each other,” said Darius. “Just knowing that I know I’m going to get the best out of him. If we do get that matchup, he’s going to get the best out of me. Regardless of it being family, we still trying to represent both of our teams. So at the end of the day, we’re both going to work.”

Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland is leading up the nation’s number one defense in HAVOC rate through the first three weeks. He didn’t know that his star cornerback had a brother in BYU’s receiver unit. Once he found out, they discussed what intel they could gather to improve their odds of coming away victorious.

“I talked to [Kwinton] about [Darius], I think he’s looking forward to a potential matchup,” said Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland. “I kind of asked him what [Darius] weaknesses were, so he thinks he’s got some things on him. Probably the other way around as well. That will be fun and that’ll probably be competitive if they ever get out there together. It will probably be something.”

BYU (3-0) vs. Kansas (3-0)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Location: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let's connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

BYU/Kansas Will Be Proud Moment For Lassiter Family