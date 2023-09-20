BYU Football Players Of The Week Awards Through Non-Conference Play

PROVO, Utah – Just like that, one-quarter of the 2023 BYU football season is in the rearview mirror. Unlike years past as an Independent, this point of the season signals a shift to conference play.

BYU is gearing up for its inaugural Big 12 Conference slate beginning Saturday at undefeated Kansas in Lawrence.

The Cougars have jumped out to a fast start in their first year as a Big 12 member. BYU is 3-0 to start a season for the third time in four years. Last week’s upset victory at Arkansas in SEC Country was their signature moment to date on the season.

BYU football coaches dish out Players of the Week recognition each week, highlighting players who contributed significantly to a given game.

BYU football coaches’ Players of the Week awards

Here’s a recap of the Player of the Week honors through BYU’s non-conference stretch the past three weeks.

Along with players of the week, BYU gives out “champs of the week,” recognizing under-the-radar performances to impact a game. Plus, the top performers on the scout team that week.

BYU 14, Sam Houston 0

Defensive Player of the Game: Jakob Robinson, Cornerback

Offensive: LJ Martin, Running Back

Special Teams Game Changer: Ryan Rehkow, Punter & Marcus McKenzie

Jakob Robinson was a star on an underwhelming week one performance against Sam Houston. Robinson had two interceptions in BYU’s first shutout victory since 2014 and first against an FBS team since 2012.

Freshman running back LJ Martin came off the bench and gave BYU “a spark” to put the game away against the Bearkats.

Ryan Rehkow earned Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his nine-punt performance. His punts opened the door for fans to learn of the speed from punt team gunner Marcus McKenzie.

Defensive Champs of the Week Ethan Slade, Safety Eddie Heckard, Cornerback Kamden Garrett, Cornerback Tyler Batty, Defensive End Jackson Cravens, Defensive Tackle

Scout Team Players of the Week Bodie Schoonover, Defensive End Sam Dawe, Offensive Line



BYU 41, Southern Utah 16

Offensive Player of the Game: Kedon Slovis, Quarterback

Defensive: Kamden Garrett, Cornerback

Kedon Slovis accounted for five touchdowns as BYU pulled away from Southern Utah in the second half. Weber State transfer Kamden Garrett had the first interception of his collegiate career against SUU.

Offensive Champs of the Week LJ Martin, Running Back Darius Lassiter, Wide Receiver Keanu Hill, Wide Receiver Chase Roberts, Wide Receiver

Defensive Champs of the Week Max Tooley, Linebacker Eddie Heckard, Cornerback

Special Teams Champs Ryan Rehkow, Punter Marcus McKenzie Harrison Taggart

Scout Team Jayden Dunlap, Cornerback Miles Davis, Running Back



BYU 38, Arkansas 31

Offensive Player of the Game: Parker Kingston, Wide Receiver

Defensive: Tyler Batty, Defensive End & Eddie Heckard, Cornerback

Parker Kingston contributed in various ways to BYU’s offense in the win over Arkansas. He threw a touchdown pass to Deion Smith. Then he had a touchdown grab of his own.

BYU defensive end Tyler Batty was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for his career-high nine tackle performance that also included 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. The fumble recovery was caused by Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson by cornerback Eddie Heckard off the edge.

Defensive Champs of the Week Jackson Cravens, Defensive Tackle John Nelson, Defensive Tackle AJ Vongphachanh, Linebacker Blake Mangelson, Defensive End

Offensive Champs Paul Maile, Center Connor Pay, Guard LJ Martin, Running Back

Special Teams Champs Jacob Boren Parker Kingston



