Chicago Bears Place Former SUU OL Braxton Jones On Injury Reserve

SALT LAKE CITY – The Chicago Bears placed former Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones on the injury reserve with a neck injury that was aggravated following the week two game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones is expected to miss at least the next four weeks.

We have placed Braxton Jones on IR. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 20, 2023

The loss of Jones is yet another blow to the offensive line for Chicago.

2021 second-round draft pick Teven Jenkins has been on the IR since week one.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus addressed Jones’ injury and the potential of him missing the rest of the season.

Bears placed their starting left tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve today due to a neck injury. Asked if Jones could miss this season, HC Matt Eberflus said: “We’ll see where it is. We don’t have timetables on it right now. That’s where it is right now.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2023

“We’ll see where it is,” Eberflus said. “We don’t have timetables on it right now. That’s where it is right now.”

About Braxton Jones

The Murray, Utah native played at Southern Utah from 2017-21.

Jones and the Thunderbirds finished the 2021 season with a 1-10 record and finished in 13th place in the Big Sky Conference.

The Murray High product was honored as an All-Big Sky First Team selection, Hero Sports FCS All-American selection, and Associated Press FCS First Team All-America selection.

The Chicago Bears selected former Southern Utah Thunderbirds offensive lineman Braxton Jones with the No. 168 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jones was the 15th offensive tackle taken in the draft.

The former SUU standout joined a Bears team that posted a 6-11 record in 2021.

Adding some power up front. 💥 Welcome to Chicago, @braxtonjones742! pic.twitter.com/odNuq8Wf2x — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 30, 2022

