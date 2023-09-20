On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Chicago Bears Place Former SUU OL Braxton Jones On Injury Reserve

Sep 20, 2023, 4:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Chicago Bears placed former Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones on the injury reserve with a neck injury that was aggravated following the week two game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones is expected to miss at least the next four weeks.

The loss of Jones is yet another blow to the offensive line for Chicago.

2021 second-round draft pick Teven Jenkins has been on the IR since week one.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus addressed Jones’ injury and the potential of him missing the rest of the season.

“We’ll see where it is,” Eberflus said. “We don’t have timetables on it right now. That’s where it is right now.”

About Braxton Jones

The Murray, Utah native played at Southern Utah from 2017-21.

Jones and the Thunderbirds finished the 2021 season with a 1-10 record and finished in 13th place in the Big Sky Conference.

The Murray High product was honored as an All-Big Sky First Team selection, Hero Sports FCS All-American selection, and Associated Press FCS First Team All-America selection.

The Chicago Bears selected former Southern Utah Thunderbirds offensive lineman Braxton Jones with the No. 168 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jones was the 15th offensive tackle taken in the draft.

The former SUU standout joined a Bears team that posted a 6-11 record in 2021.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Players Of The Week Awards Through Non-Conference Play

BYU coaches hand out Players of the Week honors after each game. Here is a recap of the first three weeks.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU/Kansas Will Be Proud Moment For Lassiter Family

BYU versus Kansas will be a family affair for Darius and Kwinton Lassiter on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Looks For Fast Start Against James Madison

A fast start is critical as USU looks to play from in front after slow starts put them behind the eight-ball in their early-season losses. 

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #24 Jordan Clarkson

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 24 is guard Jordan Clarkson.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Coach Kalani Sitake Remains Bullish On This Year’s Big 12

BYU coach Kalani Sitake knows the Big 12 will be a gauntlet for his program.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 7

Week 6 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Chicago Bears Place Former SUU OL Braxton Jones On Injury Reserve