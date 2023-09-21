On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

‘They’re following people in our neighborhoods:’ Millcreek sees uptick in coyote sightings

Sep 20, 2023, 6:30 PM

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK — Coyotes are popping up more often in more Salt Lake neighborhoods.

Millcreek is the latest city to report more coyote encounters. In a newsletter sent out to residents, the city said there’s been an uptick in sightings.

“We’ve had a number of reports here to the city,” Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said. “I actually met with some constituents who are concerned about coyotes following them in our neighborhoods and reports of coyote killings of pets.”

Silvestrini said one woman he met with had a cat killed by a coyote.

He said the neighborhoods where the most frequent sightings have been reported are those south of Parley’s Historic Nature Park, along Salt Lake County Country Club, Parleys Canyon, and in the foothills of the city.

“Coyotes are an element of nature, they’re everywhere,” he said.

While coyotes are not strangers to Millcreek, Silvestrini said the city doesn’t have a lot of experience controlling the population.

“Our animal services is not used to dealing with them,” he said. “We have a bounty system in Utah, but that doesn’t really work in an urban environment where you shouldn’t be discharging firearms.”

Silvestrini said some constituents have said they want to take matters into their own hands and shoot the coyotes on sight, but that’s not an option in Millcreek.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will pay hunters up to $50 for a documented kill in areas where it’s permitted, through its state predator control program.

Because coyotes aren’t protected wildlife, DWR does not have management authority over them.

Silvestrini said conversations about control methods are ongoing.

“What that might look like is darting them with tranquilizer and then relocating them,” he said. “I’m not sure what would be done with them. They’re not a pest that you want to unleash someplace else.”

He said residents will be informed of solutions the city comes up with.

“Votes are expensive and usually the way things get on the ballot is by some type of petition for a referendum or some kind of initiative, so I don’t know that we would handle it with a vote, but certainly, before we implemented any drastic policy change, we would want to have lots of public input,” Silvestrini said.

In the meantime, he encourages residents who encounter a coyote to yell, throw rocks, stomp, make themselves appear as big as possible, and never turn their back on the animal. According to the city’s newsletter, anyone walking with a smaller dog should pick them up and hold them to their chest.

“If we use our superpower of looking big and scaring them off, that might discourage some of them from having interactions with humans or our pets,” Silvestrini said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

Crews work on flood mitigation in Eagle Mountain...

Brittany Tait

Eagle Mountain’s project to reduce flooding threat

After an unseasonably rainy spring, certain neighborhoods in Eagle Mountain witnessed multiple floods. 

3 hours ago

Willard Bay spillway...

ADAM SMALL, KSLNewsRadio

Leonardo DiCaprio speaks up for Great Salt Lake

Just as he’s done for years, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is promoting awareness of a major environmental issue. This time around, his focus is on Great Salt Lake.

3 hours ago

FILE: An active Monsoon season will not have an impact on Utah's drought. (Pineview reservoir file ...

Eliza Pace

Three reservoirs under advisory for algal blooms, here’s what that means

Warning advisories have been issued for three reservoirs with harmful algal blooms: Pineview, Lost Creek, and East Canyon.

12 hours ago

Chopped down forestry in the Dixie National Forest....

Mike Anderson

National forest officials thin out thousands of acres to reduce wildfire danger

Park officials are working on thinning more than 140-thousand acres of national forests in Utah, all in order to protect against catastrophic wildfires.

1 day ago

A shipwreck in Great Salt Lake is visible due to low lake levels in December 2022. Low water levels...

Leia Larsen, The Salt Lake Tribune

A year after Great Salt Lake’s record low, half the lake is left for dead

During the winter of 2022, Utah lawmakers on Capitol Hill boarded a pair of Black Hawk helicopters to tour something bleak: the sprawling exposed lakebed, drying mud flats and the water that remained at the Great Salt Lake, which had reached an all-time low. It inspired them to act.

1 day ago

Two bears in donut truck with back door open...

Associated Press

Bears raid a Krispy Kreme doughnut van making deliveries on an Alaska military base

Two bears have raided a Krispy Kreme doughnut van that was stopped outside a convenience store on an Alaska military base.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

‘They’re following people in our neighborhoods:’ Millcreek sees uptick in coyote sightings