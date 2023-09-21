Cache County School District proposes $139 million bond

LOGAN, Cache County — The Cache County School District is asking voters to approve a $139 million bond this November to help address overcrowding in schools.

The proposed plan would include three new schools as the district prepares for future growth.

River Heights is one of eleven elementary schools that the district said is overcrowded.

Administrators want to get students out of the portables as they prepare for even more growth projected through 2026.

A lot of parents will go along with the idea of less-crowded schools and smaller classrooms.

Parent Rachelle Juber said, “Where it’s more intimate where there’s more one on one, maybe that would be nicer for the kids who do struggle.”

Many parents at River Heights Elementary said they would happily pay more in property taxes.

“Great idea. Our schools are overcrowded, and education is so important,” parent Katie Paiser said.

The Cache School District is asking for the money to put sixth graders into middle schools, build two new middle schools, a new elementary, and convert one middle school into an elementary.

Gary Thomas who is the assistant superintendent at the Cache County School District said, “Currently, 11 of our elementary schools are operating at over 100% capacity.”

He said another 38 portable classrooms are in use right now too.

“By building a couple of new middle schools, and moving 6th grade back into the middle school, that gives me classrooms in every elementary to accommodate the all-day kindergarten,” Thomas added.

Thomas said the bond also includes adding security doors with remote locks at each of the district schools. Some parents welcome the idea as several portables are being used.

“I know in this school there’s some 4th-grade classes where there’s 30, 31, 32 students, and when it’s so crowded it just doesn’t make it conducive for learning,” Paiser said.

But all homeowners will have to foot the bill and that could take some convincing leading up to election day.

If the bond is approved by voters this November, the tax burden would likely remain about the same as it is now, as a bond from ten years ago gets paid off.

You can get more information on the proposed bond here.