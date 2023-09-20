On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Chicho Arango Gives Real Salt Lake Lead Over Dallas Just Before Halftime

Sep 20, 2023, 8:37 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Chicho Arango scored the first goal for either side just before halftime, giving Real Salt Lake the lead over FC Dallas going into the break.

The goal was Arango’s fifth of the season.

Arango is currently on a hot streak though.

His goal in the 42nd minute extended his goal streak to four games. The last time Arango didn’t score was nearly a month ago against the Houston Dynamo.

Arango’s goal could have been predicted when you look at his current streak combined with his playing history against FC Dallas.

He’s scored five goals in just three matches against the Texas club.

Pablo Mastroeni On RSL’s preparedness and the Western Conference

Real Salt Lake sits sixth in the West with a record of 11-10-7.

RSL is only three points behind LAFC who holds the 2-seed.

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni explained that anything could happen in the final weeks of the regular season.

“The west is a logjam,” Mastroeni said. “One point or less will move the needle. Whether we are home or away, we want to go for those three.”

Despite key players missing time as of late, Mastroeni believes the club is prepared to finish strong.

“I think we’re set up in a really good position to fight as a group, to compete as a group, and to play as a group,” Mastroeni said.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Chicho Arango puts RSL in front? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Drops To FC Dallas Following Second-Half Run

Following a cluster of second-half goals from FC Dallas, Real Salt Lake couldn't claw back into the game and lost at home, 3-1.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicago Bears Place Former SUU OL Braxton Jones On Injury Reserve

The Chicago Bears placed former SUU lineman Braxton Jones on the injury reserve with a neck injury following the game against the Buccaneers.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Players Of The Week Awards Through Non-Conference Play

BYU coaches hand out Players of the Week honors after each game. Here is a recap of the first three weeks.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU/Kansas Will Be Proud Moment For Lassiter Family

BYU versus Kansas will be a family affair for Darius and Kwinton Lassiter on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Looks For Fast Start Against James Madison

A fast start is critical as USU looks to play from in front after slow starts put them behind the eight-ball in their early-season losses. 

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #24 Jordan Clarkson

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 24 is guard Jordan Clarkson.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Chicho Arango Gives Real Salt Lake Lead Over Dallas Just Before Halftime