Chicho Arango Gives Real Salt Lake Lead Over Dallas Just Before Halftime

SALT LAKE CITY – Chicho Arango scored the first goal for either side just before halftime, giving Real Salt Lake the lead over FC Dallas going into the break.

The goal was Arango’s fifth of the season.

Arango is currently on a hot streak though.

His goal in the 42nd minute extended his goal streak to four games. The last time Arango didn’t score was nearly a month ago against the Houston Dynamo.

Arango’s goal could have been predicted when you look at his current streak combined with his playing history against FC Dallas.

He’s scored five goals in just three matches against the Texas club.

Pablo Mastroeni On RSL’s preparedness and the Western Conference

Real Salt Lake sits sixth in the West with a record of 11-10-7.

RSL is only three points behind LAFC who holds the 2-seed.

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni explained that anything could happen in the final weeks of the regular season.

Battling at home tonight pic.twitter.com/kZntKbNmaa — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 20, 2023

“The west is a logjam,” Mastroeni said. “One point or less will move the needle. Whether we are home or away, we want to go for those three.”

Despite key players missing time as of late, Mastroeni believes the club is prepared to finish strong.

“I think we’re set up in a really good position to fight as a group, to compete as a group, and to play as a group,” Mastroeni said.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

