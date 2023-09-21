On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Mascot Mania wrestling event turns kids into superheroes

Sep 20, 2023, 10:10 PM | Updated: 11:07 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN, Utah — Hitting a guy on the head with a guitar sure looked like a lot of fun. 

The crowd that gathered at Herriman High School Wednesday night was there to see it happen.

“Yeah!” screamed lots of children in the stands.

One of them was 9-year-old Finn Merkley.He has been thinking about this wrestling event for months.

Just ask his mom.

9-year-old Finn Merkley

9-year-old Finn Merkley and his mother wait for Finn’s turn in the ring with a pesky mascot. (KSL TV)

“Oh yeah. He wants to wrestle first. He has got his John Cena outfit on and he is ready to roll,” Amber Merkley said.

The thing is, Finn wrestles every day with a tough opponent called Down Syndrome.

“He has congenital heart disease also,” his mother said. “He has had open heart surgery and he has sleep apnea and wears a CPAP and just kind of a lot of different things that goes with it.”

Many of the kids at the wrestling event have similar challenges.

However, being here with all their tag-team partners, well, even the toughest opponent was no match.

“They all feel loved and wanted and accepted,” Merkley said. “That is amazing for a lot of these kids who feel different.”

The event, called Mascot Mania, was put on by the Mascot Miracles Foundation, whose mission is to improve the lives of children facing tough challenges.

“For this moment in time, we can take all that away and just take them someplace that they’ve never been before and that is what we are here for,” said David Ulibarri, who is on the Mascot Miracles Foundation advisory board.

Parents and kids packed the gym at Herriman High School to watch some quality Mascot grappling Wednesday night. (KSL TV) Parents and kids packed the gym at Herriman High School to watch some quality Mascot grappling Wednesday night. (KSL TV) Parents and kids packed the gym at Herriman High School to watch some quality Mascot grappling Wednesday night. (KSL TV) Parents and kids packed the gym at Herriman High School to watch some quality Mascot grappling Wednesday night. (KSL TV)

Team mascots were a big part of this event, as with any event the Foundation puts on.

Mascots from sports teams like the Salt Lake Bees and the Utah Grizzlies were in the gym, as well as Swoop, who is the Philadelphia Eagles mascot, and the Chick-fil-A cow.

“The kids love the mascots,” Ulibarri said. “We have had parents over the years email us because they couldn’t call us without crying, and it was the first time they heard them audibilize was when they saw that mascot.”

For this event, kids even got to wrestle those mascots.

Finn sure got in on the action, walking into the ring with the kind of intimidation pro wrestler John Cena would be proud of.

It showed him, and all the other kids, that no matter what life throws at you, you can always do your best to fight back.

“It just is a time for him, and for us, to have fun,” Merkley said. “This is a big deal for our family.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

It has been six weeks since pet owner Scott Donnachie has seen his beloved cat George....

Ashley Moser

St. George police warns of scam targeting pet owners looking for missing animal

It has been six weeks since pet owner Scott Donnachie has seen his beloved cat George. When his 5-year-old tabby cat went missing, he went straight to social media for help.

3 hours ago

Student loan confusion...

Matt Gephardt

Frustrated student-loan borrowers brace for payments to resume, but they have repayment options

People with student debt have spent the last several years in a political tug-of-war so it's hard to figure out what is and isn't happening. KSL Investigates hopes to answer those questions.

3 hours ago

Crews work on flood mitigation in Eagle Mountain...

Brittany Tait

Eagle Mountain’s project to reduce flooding threat

After an unseasonably rainy spring, certain neighborhoods in Eagle Mountain witnessed multiple floods. 

6 hours ago

Willard Bay spillway...

ADAM SMALL, KSLNewsRadio

Leonardo DiCaprio speaks up for Great Salt Lake

Just as he’s done for years, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is promoting awareness of a major environmental issue. This time around, his focus is on Great Salt Lake.

6 hours ago

Menstrual products...

Katija Stjepovic

Utah non-profit’s goal is to make menstrual products available for free at work

The Utah period project has been successful in making menstrual products available in places like public K-12 schools and higher education.

7 hours ago

A coyote caught on camera by a Sandy resident. (Vanette Jones)...

Shelby Lofton

‘They’re following people in our neighborhoods:’ Millcreek sees uptick in coyote sightings

Coyotes are popping up more often in more Salt Lake neighborhoods. Millcreek is the latest city to report more coyote encounters.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Mascot Mania wrestling event turns kids into superheroes